President Joe Biden faced continued backlash for controversial remarks that he made on Wednesday about Americans who purchase firearms as a safeguard against a tyrannical government, with critics noting that Biden’s remarks counter the narrative that Democrats and the media have pushed about the riot at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6.

“The Second Amendment, from the day it was passed, limited the type of people who could own a gun and what type of weapon you could own,” Biden said. “You couldn’t buy a cannon. [Those who] say the blood of the, the blood of patriots, you know, and all this stuff about how we’re going to have to move against the government.”

“Well, the tree of liberty is not [watered with] the blood of patriots, what’s happened is that there never been, if you want, if you think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons,” Biden continued. “The point is that there’s always been the ability to limit, rationally limit, the type of weapon that can be owned, and who can own it.”

Independent journalist Glenn Greenwald responded to a tweet that showed Biden’s remarks from Wednesday next to remarks that he made earlier this year when responding to the riot. Biden said regarding the riot, “Our democracy is under unprecedented assault.”

“You cannot believe both of these things to be true simultaneously,” journalist Drew Holden wrote.

“Precisely,” Greenwald responded. “Biden’s mockery of the citizenry – you think you can threaten the US Govt with guns? You need F-15s and nukes for that – shows how moronic is the depiction of a few hundred MAGA protesters as a threat to the stability of history’s most militarized and armed government.”

“Wait, so a guy dressed like a Burning Man reject in a buffalo head and his motley crew of Red Dawn LARPers almost overthrew the entire government but you can’t own a semi-auto because the mighty government will nuke you into next week? PICK A NARRATIVE,” Dana Loesch wrote. “Hands up don’t nuke.”

“Five minutes ago the government was almost overthrown by a bunch of unarmed dudes led by a viking hat,” commentator Michael Malice wrote. “The escalating speed of social media makes it literally impossible for them to maintain a coherent narrative amidst shifting conditions.”

“Dems: ‘You need nukes and fighter jets to take on this government!’ John Cardillo wrote. “Also Dems: “‘Unarmed people walking around the Capitol taking pics and chatting with Capitol PD officers were the greatest threat our government has ever faced!’”

“Just a reminder: The Second Amendment’s primary purpose has never been about hunting or even self-defense,” Antonia Okafor, director of outreach for the Gun Owners of America, wrote on Twitter. “It’s about securing a free state. A right pre-existing and yes a right for people to choose the arms they need in order to do so…shall not be infringed. Very clear stuff.”

