After news broke Wednesday that tech entrepreneur John McAfee, the founder of the McAfee antivirus software company, was found dead following a suspected suicide in a Spanish jail cell while awaiting extradition to the United States, Twitter users were quick to dig through the tech mogul’s social media feed.

Several posts stood out, leading many to suggest that the cause of McAfee’s death remains far from certain.

Soon after his arrest, McAfee tweeted from a Barcelona jail cell, and directly referenced the conspiracy theories surrounding Jeffrey Epstein’s death.

“I am content in here. I have friends,” McAfee tweeted on October 15, 2020. “The food is good. All is well. Know that if I hang myself, a la Epstein, it will be no fault of mine.”

Almost one year earlier, McAfee posted another cryptic tweet.

“Getting subtle messages from U.S. officials saying, in effect: ‘We’re coming for you McAfee! We’re going to kill yourself,’” McAfee wrote on November 30, 2019. “I got a tattoo today just in case. If I suicide myself, I didn’t. I was whackd. Check my right arm.”

Included in the post was a picture of a tattoo on McAfee’s upper right arm which read, “$WHACKD.”

According to Newsweek, “Approximately an hour after his death was announced, McAfee’s official Instagram posted an image of a bold letter ‘Q.’”

Donald Trump Jr. posted a poll to Twitter on Thursday morning, asking his followers, “Did John McAfee kill himself?” The poll options were “Yes,” and “He was Epsteined.”

As The Daily Wire reported on Wednesday, “Police sources told Spain’s El Pais newspaper that McAfee was found dead in his cell in Barcelona’s Brians 2 prison, located in Sant Esteve de Sesrovires, with the Catalan Department of Justice reporting that ‘everything points to a suicide.’”

The news came just hours after a Spanish court agreed to extradite McAfee to the United States, where he faced financial charges including tax evasion, according to the New York Post.

“The extradition was approved by the high court in the country and revealed in a court filing on Wednesday that was reviewed by Reuters,” The Post noted.

The Daily Wire reported in October that McAfee had been arrested “and charged with tax evasion, allegedly earning millions in income from promoting cryptocurrencies.”

The indictment alleged that McAfee, 75 at the time, evaded U.S. taxes by having his income “paid into bank accounts and cryptocurrency accounts in the names of others, while also using the names of others to conceal ownership of property and assets including a yacht,” CNN reported in October.

As The Daily Wire stated, “The Justice Department (DOJ) announced the charges after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced it has filed civil charges against McAfee, alleging he made more than $23 million in undisclosed compensation by recommending seven cryptocurrency offerings on Twitter that the SEC claims were false or misleading.”

