As Twitchy reported earlier, Vice President Kamala Harris was uncharacteristically far from President Biden Thursday as he announced the bipartisan infrastructure bill — she was tucked away under the portico. However, she was by his side indoors, and quietly reminded him to say a word about the Miami condominium collapse, as every reporter in the room was shouting questions about what happened in Florida.

Headline-Moment Vice President Harris has to nudge Biden to remind him to mention deadly Miami condo collapse that has left 99 people unaccounted for and one dead. pic.twitter.com/woZDRk88PQ — Ron Milner (@RonMilnerBoodle) June 24, 2021

Joe Biden laughs about needing to be reminded to address the tragedy in Florida pic.twitter.com/fZr0fqzDnC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 24, 2021

Oh yeah, the thing with that building! — Reply_Guy (@Muskrat__) June 24, 2021

It’s not even amusing anymore — DB Cooper (@RealDBCooper12) June 24, 2021

Clown show. They know they’re clowns. The press knows too; trying to pull the wool over everyone’s eyes to pretend we’re not seeing what we’re seeing. Fight for election integrity. It’s 25th Amendment time. — Clifford Wilson (@clwriter47) June 25, 2021

The two of them are just so awkward. — Tracy Arthur (@tracyarthur) June 25, 2021

Creating scenes to build a case for a VP to take over. — Robbie Rodriguez (@robrdz27) June 24, 2021

Visiting angel — Populist Trader (@apopulisttrader) June 24, 2021

So that’s why she’s always lurking in the back. — EBE (@ufoman2012) June 24, 2021

The last candle is sputtering, and soon there will be no light on and no one home. — PinkElephant (@RosiePachyderm) June 24, 2021

🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — MCAFEE PRISON GUARD (@btc4fer) June 24, 2021

Anymore questions on who is running things? Any? — Tex (@KAMTex30) June 24, 2021

That’s what the daily briefing is for.

He’s holding it in his hands. To Joe it’s “the folder of really important stuff”. — Brooklyn’s Own (@SaturdayNFever) June 24, 2021

So he spent an hour talking about a bill that is not yet ready to be signed, gave no timeline on when it will, mentioned Miami but not the VP’s trip to the border. In short, this press conference was another waste of time. — Doug Bright (@DougBright1) June 24, 2021

For much, much less than this CNN and company would spend days with panels of “experts” analyzing and assessing the cognitive capabilities of a president just a year or two ago… — Patrick (@ArgentineTea) June 24, 2021

CNN’s Brian Stelter was obsessed with President Trump’s mental fitness, and we have the archive of posts to prove it.

I’ve wondered why she’s always hovering behind him at press conferences. — Orville Hinerman (@orvillehinerman) June 24, 2021

She’s ready at a heartbeat’s notice.

The VP is working the long game. How sad for @POTUS — KGibbs 🇺🇲 (@kgwithaplan) June 24, 2021

Do you think Harris is thinking: 1.) bless his heart, let me help him out, I love him so much, OR, 2.) get the hell away from the podium you tired old man, I can do so much better than you. Which is it? — Kellie Dixon (@dixon_kellie) June 24, 2021

It’s come to the point where I will take Harris over this knucklehead. Someone get him off the stage. — Mack Stein Mack (@HeahFreddie) June 24, 2021

