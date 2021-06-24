https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/24/heres-vp-kamala-harris-reminding-president-biden-to-say-a-word-about-the-miami-condo-collapse/

As Twitchy reported earlier, Vice President Kamala Harris was uncharacteristically far from President Biden Thursday as he announced the bipartisan infrastructure bill — she was tucked away under the portico. However, she was by his side indoors, and quietly reminded him to say a word about the Miami condominium collapse, as every reporter in the room was shouting questions about what happened in Florida.

CNN’s Brian Stelter was obsessed with President Trump’s mental fitness, and we have the archive of posts to prove it.

She’s ready at a heartbeat’s notice.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...