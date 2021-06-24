https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/24/hes-dead-right-heres-a-thorough-takedown-of-joy-reids-debate-with-christopher-rufo-over-critical-race-theory/

As we reported earlier, Joy Reid finally had anti-CRT crusader Christopher Rufo as a guest on her show, and Rufo deconstructed her “language games” in a Twitter thread of his own. However, Wokal Distance put together an even more comprehensive thread, incorporating video and academic papers to show that Rufo had his facts straight, despite Reid talking over him.

1/@JoyAnnReid had @realchrisrufo on her show to debate Critical Race Theory. Predictably, Joy tried to win using 3 classic woke debate tactics: 1. Word games/linguistic sleight of hand

2. Redefinition of terms

3. Misinformation Taking Apart woke debate tactics, A thread🧵 https://t.co/APNOvJgN0W — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) June 24, 2021

2/

The debate is actually longer then the link in tweet 1/ lets on. In the link below is the full debate from beginning to end. All the time stamps for this thread come from this link. Let’s begin. https://t.co/ZOrwBorFt9 — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) June 24, 2021

3/

At the 17:40 Mark Chris says CRT began in the late 80’s. Joy tries to attack Chris’ credibility and make him look dumb by saying he is wrong and she “confirmed” CRT started in 1981. However, I have a video of CRT founder Kimberle Crenshaw saying CRT didn’t exist before 1987 pic.twitter.com/6avlHXLeuQ — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) June 24, 2021

4/

Joy says Chris doesn’t even know when CRT started in an attempt make Chris look stupid so people will dismiss him. However, as that video of CRT founder Kimberele Crenshaw lays out very clearly, @realchrisrufo is right: CRT began in the late 80’s (1987 to be specific) — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) June 24, 2021

5/

At 25:30 Chris says kids are being taught intersectionality theory in class. Here, Joy tries a linguistic sleight of hand and says intersectionality is a “separate thing” from CRT. However, Kimberle Crenshaw says in this paper that intersectionality is “rooted” in CRT: pic.twitter.com/Y57DD20c9b — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) June 24, 2021

6/

Further, in Kimberle Crenshaws’ 1991 paper “Mapping the Margins” where she develops the concept of intersectionality by building on earlier work (pic 1), she explicitly says her paper is grounded in and arises out of CRT (pics 2 and 3). Again, @realchrisrufo was right: pic.twitter.com/bwgRCNN1Fm — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) June 24, 2021

7/

Between 21:00 and 24:00 Chris uses Robin Diangelo and Barbara Applebaum as examples of CRT, and @JoyAnnReid says those two don’t count as CRT scholars because they do “Critical Whitness Studies” and that’s not CRT. This combines the redefinition of terms with word games… — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) June 24, 2021

8/

As @realchrisrufo showed in his thread, Richard Delgado and Jean Stefancic wrote the both the CRT AND Critical White Studies text (pic 1+2) Also, the Critical White Studies text says it’s a sequel to the CRT text (pic 3) and CRT “spawned” Critical White Studies (pic 4) pic.twitter.com/YO5ebEYgUt — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) June 24, 2021

9/

Saying “that’s not CRT it’s Critical Whiteness Studies” is like saying “That’s not Sports, it’s football.” They redefine CRT to mean ONLY the legal movement in universities, and say anything else doesn’t count. That’s absurd. Look at all the textbooks about CRT in education: pic.twitter.com/QYv7ilEfIM — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) June 24, 2021

10/

As you can see, Joy’s strategy was to nit pick various technicalities using redefinition and sleight of hand in order to try to make @realchrisrufo look totaly uninformed. The goal is to make it look like he has no business in the conversation even though he’s dead right. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) June 24, 2021

11/@JoyAnnReid doesn’t want to have a conversation with @realchrisrufo about how ideas from CRT are getting used in k-12 education, nor does she want to debate the legitimacy of CRT’s ideas. Joy wants to turn the debate into a referendum on @realchrisrufo‘s credibility… — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) June 24, 2021

12/

That way she makes the conversation about his motives, intentions, and intelligence, and she can avoid having to actually defend the ideas or CRT, or the fact the CRT is making it’s way into education as evidenced by this video: pic.twitter.com/o7DXkKkTgT — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) June 24, 2021

13/

Or this video pic.twitter.com/A8FL42ojRI — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) June 24, 2021

14/

Or this video pic.twitter.com/6I6b086W1t — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) June 24, 2021

15/

With all the texts bout CRT in education, and all the teachers talking about how they use CRT in education, and some say this isn’t happening. But we know it is and we have receipts. The woke don’t get to weasel their way out of reality by redefining the terms of the debate. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) June 24, 2021

16/

At 19:30 Joy quotes Ibram X. Kendi saying he isn’t a Critical Race Theorist and “Chris would know this if he actually read my work”. But in this interview Kendi, who wrote a book on antiracism, said he can’t” imagine a pathway to being antiracist that does not engage CRT.” pic.twitter.com/Vlb3G96yuK — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) June 24, 2021

17/

Also, Joy quoted Kendi saying he wasn’t a CRT Theorist as he’s a historian not a legal theorist. However, in this interview Kendi says his work is NOT just based on history, but also on the work of CRT theorist Kimberle Crenshaw which he called “foundational” to his work.” pic.twitter.com/IIDO6Bmlwd — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) June 24, 2021

18/

This is a clear case of redefining the terms in order to dodge the point of the argument. When it suits Kendi he’ll say the work of CRT is foundational to his work and antiracism must engage CRT. When he wants to dodge the point he’ll say “I don’t do CRT, I’m a historian.” — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) June 24, 2021

19/@JoyAnnReid and @DrIbram are using word games and linguistic sleight of hand to gain power in the conversation, to make themselves look like the smart one in the debate, so that everyone listens to them. And they use childish word games to do it. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) June 24, 2021

20/

Chris did an excellent job at the end of calling out Joy’s word games and sleight of hand. That’s what you need to do.

Like a magic show, those tactics only fool people if they don’t see how the trick works. Once people see how the trick works, they aren’t fooled anymore. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) June 24, 2021

21/

Expect these tactics, and be ready for them. When these people play their word games or sleight of hand call it out, explain how the tactic works, and then make your point. /fin — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) June 24, 2021

PS/ If you want to know where Joy Reid got her 1981 claim for the start of CRT, it’s probably in the 1993 book “Words That Wound” which quotes Crenshaw as saying the “social origins of WHAT WAS TO BECOME CRT” can be traced to 1981. That “what was to become”being key. pic.twitter.com/1zAVDiFoxU — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) June 24, 2021

PS/

The Critical Whiteness Studies book and the CRT book by Delgado and Stefancic both claim it sprang up in the 1970’s (Remember, Reid said it was 81). This is also explained in Words the Wound where they say the “conception” was in the late 70’s. So, for those that care… pic.twitter.com/jfjTzvuvr1 — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) June 24, 2021

PS/

It’s likely that Derrick Bell was already looking toward a fully racialized examination of American law when he wrote “Race, Racism, and American Law” back in 1970. you could, if you felt so inclined, begin the archive of works that are important to CRT right there. But… — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) June 24, 2021

PS/

But that wasn’t full on CRT. Words that Wound says the people at Harvard in the 80’s who became CRT scholars were, by the mid 1980’s, using Marxism and postmodernism (pic 1) But Derreck Bell left Harvard in 1981, and in an interview in 2007 said he didn’t read Marx (Pic 2). — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) June 24, 2021

PS/

So I think Bell started the race-first study of American Law.

When he left Harvard in 1981 Kimberle Crenshaw, Mari Matsuda, and others took up his project, but added analysis from Marxism, Critical Theory, Postmodernism, etc, to Bell’s analysis. and *THAT* is what became CRT — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) June 24, 2021

PS/

When Bell left in protest it spurred Matsuda, Crenshaw, and the others to continue Bell’s project. In doing so they began using social analysis from Marxism, Postmodernism, and Critical Theory. The mix of Bell’s analysis with those other social analysis is what became CRT. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) June 24, 2021

PS/

Bell’s work by itself did not constitute an entirely new discipline. However, if you add a postmodern social analysis via Critical Legal Studies, a Marxist analysis, a feminist analysis and adopt Critical theory as one of your main methods, well then THAT is a new discipline. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) June 24, 2021

PS/

And if you read what the CRT theorists write, and how they write and what they bring in…and you pay attention to the timeline, then I think that’s what happened. There is no clear scholarly record since so much of it was being built by students in the Harvard Law school… — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) June 24, 2021

PS/

That 1987 meeting Crenshaw talks about is legendary. It’s ALL OVER the footnotes in papers from 1989-1991. Apparently that’s where the term “microaggressions” was first used. (pic 3) Pic 2 says there’s a news letter with excerpts from that original conference. I want it. pic.twitter.com/jH7MXTMYNA — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) June 24, 2021

PS/

I’m done now. And don’t let anyone ever confuse you into thinking that can out research me 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) June 24, 2021

The never-ending redefinition of terms in the social sciences is what drove me to the natural sciences. It all seems to be a power game bent on confirming personal biases rather than seeking deeper understanding. — Robert Whittier (@rfwhittier) June 24, 2021

So much of it is couched under the umbrella of DEI — Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion … and who could object to those?

Brilliant analysis and takedown. 10/10 — Shane G. Roberts (@Roberts1Shane) June 24, 2021

It’s always a muh definitions debate. — TalkToTheFoot (@TalkToTheFoot) June 24, 2021

Her first move was an attack on his credentials. Trash. — Peter Galamaga (@scarchin) June 24, 2021

This was excellent. I detest these dissembling charlatans. — James Griffiths (@JJRGriffiths) June 24, 2021

Your analysis nailed it. And in terms of her performance I think she came off as fairly snide. She spoke like 80-90% of the duration of the segment, and felt choreographed. — Bob Loblaw (@asssquire) June 24, 2021

Critical Racist Theory is fun for Joy Ann Reid because she gets to be a racist while not using the defense that she was hacked. — AnthonyIsBack ☘️ (@Anthonyisback33) June 24, 2021

Related:

‘The a** whooping of facts’: Christopher Rufo fact-checks Joy Reid on Critical Race Theory in must-read thread https://t.co/Y1y4yQ8K6X — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 24, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

