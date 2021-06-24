https://noqreport.com/2021/06/24/horowitz-the-biden-administration-is-making-illegal-aliens-a-superior-class-over-citizens/

The preamble of the Constitution establishes the purpose of the government: to provide for the common defense and secure the blessings of liberty. Today, we have a government that subverts the common defense of the people, for whom they also abrogate the blessings of liberty. Americans are treated like criminals for exercising basic civil rights during the new COVID regime, while illegal aliens who invaded our border are being invited back at taxpayer expense!

The citizens are not only disenfranchised and stripped of sovereignty, security, and public safety; they are forced to subsidize it as well. On Tuesday, the AP reported that the Biden administration will allow thousands of illegal aliens who were subject to the “Remain in Mexico” policy under the Trump administration, called the Migration Protection Protocols, to return and reapply for asylum if they had their cases dismissed or denied for failing to appear in court. Who do you think will pay for a second round of judicial proceedings for people who should never have had a first round? It sure won’t be the smuggling cartels.

