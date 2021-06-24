https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-the-biden-administration-is-making-illegal-aliens-a-superior-class-over-citizens

The preamble of the Constitution establishes the purpose of the government: to provide for the common defense and secure the blessings of liberty. Today, we have a government that subverts the common defense of the people, for whom they also abrogate the blessings of liberty. Americans are treated like criminals for exercising basic civil rights during the new COVID regime, while illegal aliens who invaded our border are being invited back at taxpayer expense!

The citizens are not only disenfranchised and stripped of sovereignty, security, and public safety; they are forced to subsidize it as well. On Tuesday, the AP reported that the Biden administration will allow thousands of illegal aliens who were subject to the “Remain in Mexico” policy under the Trump administration, called the Migration Protection Protocols, to return and reapply for asylum if they had their cases dismissed or denied for failing to appear in court. Who do you think will pay for a second round of judicial proceedings for people who should never have had a first round? It sure won’t be the smuggling cartels.

Thus, the 175,000 illegal aliens coming in on their own every month as a result of ending these policies were not enough for the Biden administration. The administration is now re-inviting as many as 10,000 more, according to an estimate by Michele Klein Solomon of the International Organization for Migration. You can bet your bottom dollar these individuals will not be required to be vaccinated like so many Americans are in order to obtain services or employment in so many areas of life.

The 10,000 estimate is likely low, because according to data from Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, 27,842 aliens were denied for failing to appear in court and 6,686 had their cases dismissed. In total, about 70,000 illegal aliens were returned to Mexico while MPP was in place since 2019. It’s hard to imagine that any effort to reopen those cases will not involve spending taxpayer funding to pay for the invasion, as well as possibly permitting more of them to remain in the country undetained and giving birth to more citizen babies.

And yes, this is an invasion. There’s no possible way that people in the Biden administration can believe this is about asylum, because these policies are focused on inviting even criminals. As the Center for Immigration Studies reports, Biden’s DHS has scrubbed ICE’s most wanted criminals from its website. This webpage once included six individuals who are wanted for vehicular homicide and remain at large. Why would officials possibly want to protect people like this if their immigration agenda were all about asylum?

What’s worse is that earlier this month, ICE announced it was ending the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement Office (VOICE) program, which was created by the Trump administration to provide aid to victims of illegal alien crimes. Officials are replacing this program with the Victim Engagement and Services Line, a service designed to help illegal aliens who claim to be victims of crime. They have flipped the positions of citizen and alien.

Additionally, the DHS has announced it will be issuing more worker visas to those who apply for U visas as victims of crime. The problem is that so many of these people are criminals themselves. I cannot tell you how many illegal alien sex offender cases I’ve researched in which I was told by ICE officials that they could not give me information on them because they had a pending U visa application. Many gang members can easily claim they fear reprisal from other gang members and as such are eligible for a U visa, even as they pose a threat to Americans.

Sadly, we need a program for American victims of criminal aliens more than ever. Martin County, Florida, Sheriff William Snyder recently said that “close to 50 percent” of the criminal aliens in his agency’s custody are having their ICE detainers dropped. Last month, an 82-year-old woman in his county was raped by an illegal alien with prior arrests and sex crimes but was not deported by the feds.

Thus, we didn’t even need the data point of border apprehensions increasing by 1,000% in the Del Rio Sector to recognize that the border surge was not a natural phenomenon of asylum-seekers. This is an orchestrated displacement of Americans with a new population that is considered more useful in achieving the “Great Reset” agenda.

The reason it’s so obvious this is an orchestrated tyrannical agenda is because, historically, when you have a loose border and rampant domestic crime, as we do today, it means there is limited control by the government, more reflective of an anarchist regime. However, these pro-criminal and pro-open-border policies are coinciding with the greatest power play ever perpetrated against the citizens.

Larvita McFarquhar, the restaurant owner being attacked by the Minnesota attorney general, had her business license revoked earlier this week simply for having remained open. And no, there is no president willing to offer these people a second chance like they do for illegal aliens. Two citizens were arrested for showing up at a school board meeting in Loudoun County, Virginia, because it was declared an “unlawful assembly.” Using dangerous cartels to crash our border, on the other hand, is now considered the ultimate act of love by our government.

And need we mention what the government has done to anyone within earshot of the Capitol on January 6? Meanwhile, almost all of those most responsible for the rioting last year have either had their charges dropped or pleaded down to the most mundane charges.

Hence, our government knows how to run a tight ship when it so desires. It’s just that it replaced the Constitution and the rule of law with the rule of the chosen. You and I simply didn’t make the cut.

