Democrats are growing more disenchanted and disillusioned with their party, according to recent polls, indicating that Republican efforts to take back the House in 2022 may be even more effective than previously estimated.

Politico noted:

The percentage of Americans who believe the country is off on the wrong track hit 57 percent in a Monmouth University poll last week, and that includes nearly a third of Democrats. An Economist/YouGov poll found one-fifth of voters who cast their ballots for Biden last year now think the country is heading in the wrong direction. … A Gallup poll on Tuesday put Congress’ approval rating at 26 percent, the lowest level since January, the month Biden took office. That swing was driven largely by Democrats, whose support for Congress plummeted 16 percentage points from last month, to 38 percent.

Hard-left Democrats are complaining that the problem is that Biden and his Democratic cohorts are not simply implementing the left-wing agenda; Kelly Dietrich, a former Democratic fundraiser and founder of the National Democratic Training Committee, said, “It’s just frustration. Even us realists want it to move faster.” Yvette Simpson, chief executive of the progressive political action committee Democracy for America, echoed, “A lot of people are jaded. … we’re flatlined. There’s no real significant change that we can see for anything else on the horizon.”

Simpson warned that if Democrats don’t steamroll legislation, they will be trounced in 2022, arguing, “I think it hurts the energy. I think it hurts the momentum.”

“One Democratic strategist who works with major party donors said bluntly that the party is ‘f***** in the midterms if we don’t get s*** done soon,’” Politico wrote.

Dietrich said, “The problem is we don’t have enough Democrats in the Senate right now.”

The Democratic Party is torn between the various factions. There were Democrats who noted in the immediate aftermath of the 2020 election — in which House Democrats performed so poorly that they actually lost numerous seats despite Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential race — that the hard-left agenda favored by many members of their party had triggered disastrous effects among American voters and that a more moderate approach was required.

On a House members call only two days after the election, Freshman Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a more moderate Democrat who barely won reelection after narrowly winning election in 2018, blamed the leftists in her party for the failed effort, saying, according to ABC News: “We have to commit to not saying the words ‘defund the police’ ever again. We need to not ever use the words ‘socialist’ or ‘socialism’ ever again. It does matter, and we have lost good members because of that.”

“She claimed an ad against her about ‘defunding the police’ nearly cost her seat, while Dallas-Forth Worth Rep. Marc Veasey blamed such ads for their miss in Texas pickup opportunities,” Slate reported. Spanberger added, “We will get f***ing torn apart” in the next election if the hard-left attitude prevailed.

