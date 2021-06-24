https://dailycaller.com/2021/06/23/house-republicans-trump-border-visit/

A group of House Republican members will join former President Donald Trump on a visit to the southern border next week in hopes to highlight the current migrant surge.

Members from the Republican Study Committee (RSC), the largest caucus in the House, will join Trump on his trip to the Texas part of the U.S.-Mexico border Wednesday next week, according to Politico. Trump and Republicans hope to highlight the recent influx of migrants and unaccompanied children to the U.S. which reached a 20-year high in April.

“President Trump spent four years fixing the border. But the Biden administration broke it again, and we are now experiencing the worst border crisis in our history,” Republican Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, chair of the RSC, said in a statement to the Politico. “That’s why the Republican Study Committee has made carrying on the Trump legacy on immigration our top priority this Congress and why we are heading to the border with President Trump to explain how we can end this national embarrassment.”

This will be Trump’s first trip to the border since leaving the White House in January, and he will also be joined by Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, whom Trump endorsed for his re-election earlier in June. For the members of the RSC, this will be the second trip to the border after visiting first at the beginning of April.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will visit the border in El Paso, Texas, on Friday, after facing pressure from the Republicans to go see the crisis on the ground. Trump immediately released a statement blasting Harris, saying, “If Governor Abbott and I weren’t going there next week, she would have never gone!” (RELATED: Kamala Harris To Visit The Border)