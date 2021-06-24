https://justthenews.com/world/canada/hundreds-more-unmarked-graves-found-another-canadian-indian-school?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Hundreds of unmarked graves have been discovered at the site of a former Indian school in Canada, according to Indigenous authorities in that country.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations said that the remains of over 750 individuals were found at the site of the former Marieval Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan.

The news follows last month’s grim find of over 200 graves of Indian children at the infamous Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia.

Experts claim that similar numbers of unmarked graves may be located at another former Indian school in Manitoba.

