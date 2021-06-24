http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/L8Iy8j5tGvw/

JOHN McAfee had a “Whackd” tattoo and once claimed that if he was ever found dead by suicide that he did not kill himself.

He posted a picture of the tattoo in a 2019 tweet in which he accused US officials of sending him threats in “subtle messages.”

8 John McAfee had allegedly shared his ‘Whackd’ tattoo on Twitter in 2019 Credit: Twitter

8 He also accused US officials of targeting him in a tweet.

The antivirus pioneer reportedly killed himself on Wednesday just hours after it was announced he would be extradited to the United States.

The 75-year-old tech mogul is reported to have taken his own life in prison in Barcelona, according to local paper El Pais.

In his tweet two years ago, McAfee appeared to show off a tattoo reading “whackd” as he accused US officials of targeting him.

“Getting subtle messages from U.S. officials saying, in effect: ‘We’re coming for you McAfee! We’re going to kill yourself’,” he wrote.

“I got a tattoo today just in case. If I suicide myself, I didn’t. I was whackd. Check my right arm.”

8 John McAfee has reportedly died by suicide in a Spanish prison Credit: Getty Images

8 McAfee became a controversial character over the years Credit: Instagram

In another tweet from only eight months ago, McAfee also compared himself to Jeffrey Epstein who was also found dead from an apparent suicide in his prison cell.

“I am content in here. I have friends. The food is good. All is well,” he wrote in October 2020.

“Know that if I hang myself, a la Epstein, it will be no fault of mine.”

McAfee’s death was reported just hours after Spain’s National Court approved his extradition to the US, where he is wanted on tax-related criminal charges that carried a prison sentence of up to 30 years.

The decision could have been appealed and the final extradition would have needed to be approved by the Spanish Cabinet.

8 The tech mogul was 75 years old

8 He was pictured in jail back in 2019 Credit: Refer to Caption

McAfee sold his antivirus company to Intel for $7.7billion in 2011.

He developed early internet security software and has been sought by authorities in the US and Belize in the past.

McAfee was arrested on October 3 of last year at El Prat airport in Spain, as he was about to flee the country to Turkey.

That same month, McAfee was charged in Tennessee with evading taxes after failing to report income made from promoting cryptocurrencies while he did consulting work, made speaking engagements, and sold the rights to his life story for a documentary.

The Tennessee indictment said McAfee failed to file tax returns from 2014 to 2018, despite receiving “considerable income” from those sources.

The indictment did not allege that the tech boss received any income in relation to McAfee Associates.

In a hearing held via videolink earlier this month, McAfee argued that the charges against him were politically motivated and said he would spend the rest of his life in prison if he was returned to the US.

Back in March, McAfee was also charged over a $13million cryptocurrency “scam” after allegedly luring victims on Twitter.

8 He appeared in court via videoconference during the Covid pandemic Credit: EPA

8 McAfee is pictured with his wife Janice Credit: Twitter

The McAfee Associates founder was hit with a slew of charges, including money laundering and fraud, in Manhattan federal court.

In the months leading up to his death, the eccentric tech millionaire, who said he was “on the run,” made sensational claims in a series of bizarre Twitter posts.

He alleged he had dirt on “those in power” and threatened to finally expose “the truth” if he was jailed or died.

McAfee, who has a record of making mischievous false statements on social media, appeared to suggest his life is in danger.

And he claimed he had set up a “deadman switch” to spill untold dirt on unnamed people if he were to die or disappear mysteriously.

In an initial cryptic tweet, he wrote: “People ask why I do the things I do.

“An act by itself is incomplete. It’s the reason for the act that completes it and provides the real information. I am [on] the run.

“I would be an idiot to explain my ‘why’s’.”

He then added: “I neither fear death nor run from it. At my age it sits on my shoulder as a constant companion. It makes me fearless.”

John McAfee’s Instagram account posts mysterious ‘Q’ minutes AFTER his jail ‘suicide’ death is reported

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text Crisis Text Line at 741741.

