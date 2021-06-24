https://bigleaguepolitics.com/sick-leaked-documents-from-iowa-school-system-show-students-being-taught-that-maga-is-a-form-of-racism-white-supremacy/

This past Tuesday documents from Iowa’s school system were leaked showing teachers are forced to classify “Make America Great Again” as a type of “racism” and “white supremacy.”

The teachings in question were leaked by TPUSA Chief Creative Officer and Newsmax host Benny Johnson, and are part of mandatory critical race theory teachings that are forced on both teachers and students alike at the taxpayers’ expense.

Johnson released the documents in a series of posts on Twitter, noting that former President Trump carried the state of Iowa by a comfortable margin of 9 points.

In a subsequent Tweet, Johnson noted the training was made mandatory to all educators and employees of the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency, one of the largest school districts in Iowa.

The training was approved by the school district, and was held at the same time that House file 802 was making its way through the Iowa legislature. The bill explicitly banned “mandatory diversity training for state and local government employees.”

The slide from the training that lists “Make America Great Again” as white supremacist also claims the following topics are racist:

– Columbus Day

– American Immigration Law

– “Mass Incarceration”

– “Denying white privilege”

– Believing America is “post racial”

– Believing people are part of a “human family”

Johnson reached out to the offices of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, the Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo for comment. Reynolds later released the following statement:

“This is indoctrination, not education. And it’s exactly why I took action to ban teaching divisive concepts and critical race theory in Iowa schools. Kids need to be taught how to think and not what to think.”

The teachings are not only unique to Iowa, with similar political propaganda recently exposed in Wake County, North Carolina.

Governor Reynolds has yet to clarify how Iowa will respond to the seemingly illegal critical race theory being taught in one of its largest districts.

