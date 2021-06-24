Just a few years prior to his arrest, McAfee repeatedly warned that U.S. government agents were planning to murder him.

In 2018, McAfee claimed to have narrowly escaped an assassination attempt by the ‘New World Order’:

“I apologize for my three day absence but I was unconscious for two days at the Vidant Medical Center in North Carolina and just woke up,” he wrote. “My enemies maged [sic] to spike something that I ingested. However, I am more difficult to kill than anyone can possibly imagine. I am back.”

The previous year McAfee had warned that CIA agents would attempt to silence him for speaking out against the phoney Russia witch-hunt against then-President Donald Trump.