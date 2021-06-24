http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/RzFOfpbTz5I/

Conservative filmmaker Margaret VandenBerghe, who was banned from Instagram last week, has been reinstated on the Facebook-owned platform following coverage from Breitbart News.

An Instagram spokeswoman confirmed that the content on VandenBerghe’s account had been re-reviewed, resulting in her ban being overturned.

The filmmaker’s videos attacking the political left have gained millions of views and have been featured on Fox News and the Blaze. Her account’s temporary ban followed her posting a tweet from journalist Jack Posobiec.

Breitbart News reported on the ban last week:

Instagram did not say precisely which rules the conservative filmmaker, who had over 220,000 followers on the platform before being banned, broke. Vandenberghe (also known by her online name “Fog City Midge”) said she had been banned after reposting the following tweet from Posobiec, a Washington Examiner story about the recent death of Christopher Sign, a journalist who broke the news of Bill Clinton’s meeting with attorney general Loretta Lynch in 2016.

The image and video-sharing website previously said the account had exceeded the number of terms of service violations allowed on the platform, but did not specifically say if the screenshot of Posobiec’s tweet was one of the violations.

Facebook and Instagram, like the majority of Silicon Valley platforms, banned President Trump in January. Facebook has said that the ban on its main platform would last two years, with the possibility of being overturned in 2023.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.

