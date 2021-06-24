https://magainstitute.com/ep50-insurrection-travesty-the-solitary-confinement-of-forgotten-american-patriots-part-1-ken-harrelson-23jun21/

In our newest series, MAGA INSTITUTE will highlight stories of patriotic men and women who now find themselves on the wrong side of the law for the great crime of walking inside the Capitol Rotunda on 1/6.

Today we talked with Angel Harrelson, wife of retired U.S. Army Sgt Ken Harrelson who sits in solitary confinement in Washington, DC as the Department of Injustice keeps piling on bogus charge after libelous charge in a vain effort for something—anything—to stick.



Angel and Ken In Happier Days

You know the story. It was a cold January 6th when the world turned on its ear and the devious media conspired to malign American patriots by calling every one of us who attended the Stop The Steal and Save America March rallies a “domestic terrorist.”

Ken was on security patrol, alongside hundreds of others, with the group known as OathKeepers. The OathKeepers originally formed as a place for patriots to proclaim that their oath to the United States Constitution has no expiration date. They have local events, local training, and local community contacts to care for one another should the need arise.

The mission they’ve undertaken for themselves is to guard patriotic rallies and protect the attendees—which include Americans of all ages, ethnicities, and backgrounds—from violent attacks by domestic terrorists, such as Antifa fascists and BLM Marxists.

Aside: we wouldn’t need a “security patrol” if we weren’t attacked by vicious Leftist mobs.

Sadly, the devious media and the Left (though I repeat myself) have maligned the OathKeepers so successfully that to say you are an OathKeeper is now akin to claiming you are with the Taliban. Except that doesn’t really work either, because the Left have now embraced the Taliban.

Everything is backwards. Good is evil, Evil is good; up is down, Left is right, and Right is wrong, ad naseum.

If you would like to support Ken Harrelson and his fellow political prisoners during their time of persecution by the government, you can do so here:

http://www.GiveSendGo.com/G22ZH

Angel has promised that she will add funds to the commissary accounts of Ken and his podmates as it comes in, so please open your hearts and your wallets for them today.

Also, if you’re able to get to Tallahassee on July 10th, Angel would love to meet you at the “Rally In Tally” to support Ken and the other patriot heroes!

