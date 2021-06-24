https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/begins-miami-road-sign-hacked-read-arrest-fauci/

It’s surprising that we’re not seeing more of this.

A Miami road sign was hacked to read “Arrest Fauci” this week.

Fauci is, of course, the megalomaniac who crushed the record US economy during the COVID pandemic, blocked the distribution of effective treatments, and caused the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans and unlimited financial suffering.

This was all while he hid his funding of research at the facility that leaked the deadly virus.

And now today Fauci continues to push dangerous vaccines that are causing endocarditis in children.

Why is this guy still walking the streets? Why is he not in jail?

Miami road sign hacked to say ‘Arrest Fauci’ https://t.co/dYVgJIvV3Z — WPTV (@WPTV) June 23, 2021

