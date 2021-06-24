http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/X75Q1oJQ3sI/j-p-sears-strikes-again.php

I’m starting to think that J.P. Sears is just trying to get YouTube to ban him. Just get a load of his latest video, where he takes on transgender athletics. Although he doesn’t ask the question here, why is it that it’s always men transitioning to women who insist on competing in women’s sports, but never—I can’t think of a single case—of a woman who transitioned into a man insisting on competing in men’s sports. How come no trans-men are competing in the 100 meter dash anywhere, or the 1,500 meters? Why is that, I wonder?

Actually I don’t wonder at all, and if you follow J.P., you’ll know he obviously hits the gym and works some weights himself, so he takes the transwoman Olympic weightlifter story personally. Thus this video goes beyond mere satire to offer some basic science about the matter.







P.S.: I notice he features Black Rifle Coffee in the video, which I want as a Power Line sponsor some day, and beyond that, check out J.P.’s own merch at his website, AwakenWithJP.

