https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/joe-biden-uses-woke-term-latinx-assumes-every-latino-illegal-alien-video/

Joe Biden on Thursday used the woke term “LatinX” then assumed every Latino in the United States in an illegal alien.

Biden delivered remarks on Covid-19 vaccinations in Raleigh, North Carolina on Thursday when he insulted the Latino community.

The overwhelming majority of Latinos find the gender neutral term “LatinX” highly offensive.

Biden also assumed that every Latino is here illegally.

“It’s awful hard as well to get LatinX vaccinated as well. Why? They’re worried that they’ll be vaccinated and deported.

Racist much?

VIDEO:

We all know Joe Biden has no clue what “Latinx” even is. pic.twitter.com/g1EKx1W97R — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 24, 2021

Joe Biden is an old senile racist but the media runs cover for him.

In February, Joe Biden suggested that Blacks and Hispanics who live in the inner cities are too stupid to figure out how to get online.

