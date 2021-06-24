https://www.theblaze.com/news/joe-rogan-hollywood-celebrities

Joe Rogan said that his time in Hollywood and Los Angeles taught him that the entertainment industry is full of “insecure people” who are willing to adopt “liberal sensibilities” when it suits their career aspirations.

Rogan made the comments on his extraordinarily popular podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” with guests Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti of The Hill.

“What they have is a conglomeration of opinions that they have adopted because they think it will be beneficial for their career,” Rogan said.

Rogan went on to explain how actors are chosen for their roles and how that skews their outlook on life.

“I would go on these auditions and I would see these poor f***s that were, like, lost in this world of being chosen for things. And that’s what shapes the entire mindset of that part of the country,” he explained.

“The entire mindset of that part of the country is doing things that you think other people will like. Imagine a hellscape of a world where everyone in the business, in one business, everyone is liberal? How is that possible?! How is possible when the country is basically divided 50-50?” Rogan continued.

He said many actors are already insane when they go to Hollywood and become more insane after facing rejection over and over during auditions.

“Most people are bitter and most people are weirded out. And they adopt these liberal sensibilities ideologies, and they don’t necessarily do it because they’ve thought these things through. I mean, occasionally, you got your Mark Ruffalo-type characters really all in on things, but most of them are not,” Rogan added.

“Most of them are just nonsense people,” he continued, “and those nonsense people will get on stage and they’ll say, like, at the Academy Awards or the Grammys, they’ll talk about ‘this is what we have to do. We have to make sure that we support this and that.’ It’s f***iing horses***!”

Rogan mocked celebrities for some of their liberal campaigns, including the “imagine” music video published in March 2020.

Rogan recently abandoned California and moved to Texas, saying that the pandemic and the homeless crisis in the state had made it unlivable.

