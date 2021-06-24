https://justthenews.com/world/john-mcafees-widow-calls-investigation-his-alleged-suicide?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The widow of famed antivirus software pioneer John McAfee is calling for a full investigation into the reported suicide of her husband, claiming that he did not show any suicidal tendencies even just hours before apparently taking his own life.

“His last words to me were ‘I love you and I will call you in the evening.’ Those words are not words of somebody who is suicidal,” Janice McAfee said, according to Reuters.

“I blame the U.S. authorities for this tragedy,” she told the news wire. “Because of these politically motivated charges against him, my husband is now dead.”

McAfee, known for his successful development of the first commercial antivirus software, was imprisoned in Spain on U.S. tax evasion charges at the time of his death. He was set to be extradited to the United States for prosecution.

