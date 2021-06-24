https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/24/journo-jake-sherman-sounds-more-like-a-dem-operative-with-his-take-on-the-biden-agendas-approach-to-human-infrastructure/
Last week, Punchbowl News founder and NBC/MSNBC political analyst Jake Sherman helpfully pointed out that unlike Joe Biden, Donald Trump never told reporters that they’re the brightest people in the country.
Biden just now to reporters: You’re the brightest people in the country.
Trump didn’t say that.
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 16, 2021
Today, he chimed in with an equally helpful take on the road ahead for Joe Biden:
We are at beginning of a very long and complicated process when it comes to Biden’s agenda — both on the hard infrastructure & human infrastructure side
will require a tremendous amount of work by @JoeBiden, @WHCOS, Ricchetti, but most importantly, @SpeakerPelosi and @SenSchumer
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 24, 2021
The hard infrastructure and the what now?
Hard infrastructure and human infrastructure? You mean actual infrastructure and stuff that has nothing to do with infrastructure ?
— Sam the lion (@carmonte__tony) June 24, 2021
We’re not familiar with “human infrastructure.” Is that like cheerleader pyramids?
What is human infrastructure?
— SoyGeezy (@Soygeezy) June 24, 2021
The f*ck is human infrastructure?
— Cuddlin’Chloë (@IH8JeffreyMaier) June 24, 2021
If half the infrastructure is for humans, what’s the other half for? Ants? https://t.co/w7zs3ierc6
— Sweet Meteor O’Death (@smod4real) June 24, 2021
this tweet is human infrastructure https://t.co/nIaeKtJjBB
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) June 24, 2021
Hey, why not? Kirsten Gillibrand thinks pretty much everything is infrastructure.
Human infrastructure could literally be anything- giving the government money to spend without specifics is asinine
— Randall W. Bond (@HoltonMusicMan) June 24, 2021
“Human infrastructure” is a talking point Jake, a novel term concocted to obscure how Dems are spending. Why are you repeating it without skepticism?
— Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) June 24, 2021
Is he repeating it? Or did he coin the term himself?
What is human infrastructure? Did you just make that up?
— Deez Smith (@esp20147) June 24, 2021
“Human infrastructure”?
I assumed this was a quote from a Dem operative until I noticed the lack of quotation marks, but at least the “we” part makes sense. Reporters are playing an important role in advancing this agenda. https://t.co/UFuTL91Ou9
— AG (@AGHamilton29) June 24, 2021
And rest assured: Jake takes that role very, very seriously.
You’re SUPPOSED to be a journalist.
You’re not supposed to parrot Democrats “shorthand” as if it’s normal language.
There’s no such thing as “human infrastructure.” https://t.co/ibGpQu6bDw
— RBe (@RBPundit) June 24, 2021
And who’s “we,” Jake?
Just curious – are you a journalist or an activist? It sure sounds like the latter.
— Kelly Dunnahoo (@KellyDunnahoo) June 24, 2021
Jake’s non-critical stenography from Democrats is infrastructure.
— Boboddy (@antidentite2020) June 24, 2021