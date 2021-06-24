https://www.theblaze.com/news/sexist-marilyn-monroe-statue-liberals

A statue commemorating movie icon Marilyn Monroe is angering many on the left in Palm Springs, California.

“Having this giant, over-sized statue in this town, focusing on that objectification, is disturbing to me,” said political activist Ellen Lockert to the Desert Sun.

The 26-foot-tall statue depicts one of the actresses’ most celebrated and iconic scenes from “The Seven Year Itch” film in 1955. But some say the scene is sexist, and so is the statue.

The statue was created in 2011 by the artist Seward Johnson and has been displayed in numerous cities across the U.S. and Australia. It was housed in a dismantled state in a warehouse in New Jersey before it found its newest home in front of the art museum in Palm Springs.

The installation of the statue was marred by protests from those who want it to go away and equally raucous counterprotests from those who want it to stay. The city council has argued that the statue will draw more tourism and business to the downtown area.

Others complained that the statue was especially offensive during Pride Month.

“A colossal monument to misogyny is awful anytime, but its grand, celebratory unveiling during LGBTQ Pride Month is especially repugnant,” wrote Los Angeles Times art critic Christopher Knight.

Critics of the statue have formed an organization called CReMa, the Committee to Relocate Marilyn, and are suing to move the statue on the basis of the historic designation of the museum.

“We’re going to see the legal thing through to the very end, even if that means appealing and appealing and appealing,” said CReMa co-founder Trina Turk. “I don’t think the protests will be over either.”

Here’s more about the controversy over the Palm Springs statue:







‘Forever Marilyn’ causes a stir in Palm Springs



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

