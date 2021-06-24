https://www.thedrive.com/accelerator/40671/like-a-super-bowl-every-year-miami-mayor-francis-suarez-on-the-citys-formula-one-race

The promise of Formula One in the United States has been broken many more times than it’s been fulfilled. From the empty promise of the Port Imperial street circuit in New Jersey to only six cars starting the race at Indianapolis in 2005, the results have been less than stellar even when races have materialized. But despite a lot of false starts, F1 is probably better positioned to grow in America than any time in decades, thanks to almost a decade of success with the United States Grand Prix in Austin and now Netflix’s popular Formula 1: Drive To Survive helping the series to find a wider audience. There’s one person who wholeheartedly agrees with that: Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez. Suarez has been one of the biggest and most vocal forces behind the 2022 Miami F1 Grand Prix. The reasons for this should be almost obvious. Amid a huge influx of newcomers to Miami, the transformation of the region into a burgeoning tech hub and its increased prominence as an international vacation spot, the benefits to adding an F1 race (technically in nearby Miami Gardens, but with a massive impact on the bigger city and the entire region) are obvious and enviable for any city leader.



Mayor Suarez at a press briefing at the White House in February 2021.



















And Suarez is first and foremost a politician—a Republican, although the office in which he serves is nonpartisan and he’s one who has made fighting climate change a key part of his agenda—but to say he did this just for political points and business development wouldn’t be entirely accurate. As I found out during a chat with the Mayor—who says is a lifelong racing fan—his favorite F1 team is McLaren, and he’s watched all three seasons of Drive To Survive. Most obviously, however, he’s a big fan of Miami, so pulling off a marriage between his city (really, the whole region) and F1 furthers his vision of putting Miami even more on the world stage than it is. “Formula One is a global sport and Formula One can choose to be anywhere it wants to be,” Suarez told me during an interview. “And look, it’s only in two places [in the U.S.], right? It can be anywhere in the world. It shows that Miami is ready to take that next step to become a truly global city.” Suarez has helped push things in that direction already. At just 43, he’s one of the youngest major-city mayors in the country and is known as a tireless booster for his city. In the pandemic, he’s pushed the city to welcome residents eager for lower taxes, warmer weather and economic opportunities outside bigger cities. And he’s become notable for using social media to lure Silicon Valley companies and talent to the “Magic City.” Suarez was also an advocate for bringing Elon Musk’s Boring Company tunnels to Miami, and while that may not be the most viable transit solution anyone’s ever devised, you can’t doubt this mayor’s ambitions.



Courtesy of Mayor Francis Suarez Francis Suarez as a child with his mother Rita and father Mayor Xavier Suarez at a race in the early ’80s.



















When F1 arrives in Miami in 2022, it will set up shop at the Hard Rock Stadium complex in Miami Gardens, a neighboring town north of the actual City of Miami and with a whole different mayor. That being said, it’ll likely be Suarez’s territory that sees the majority of the economic benefits of F1’s visit to South Florida. In a way, it’s a quite generous arrangement in the sense that the City of Miami won’t deal with as many logistical nightmares come race day, but will get the biggest share of the money pie. “Yeah. I mean, I used to kid with the former Mayor of Miami Gardens, who’s my good friend, they don’t call it the Miami Gardens Dolphins,” Suarez said. “At the end of the day, everything that is South Florida really is branded Miami.” He added: “We don’t really care that much about where the boundaries are. In people’s minds and in their hearts when they’re in Europe, when they’re in Asia, when they’re in South America and they’re flying to go to see the Formula One race, they’re telling everybody that they’re going to Miami.” The battle to bring the pinnacle of motor racing to the U.S. for a second race—in addition to, and not in place of COTA for the time being—was an uphill one. After initial plans for a street circuit in downtown Miami fell through due to local opposition and various legal and logistical challenges, Suarez pushed forward with the help of Dolphins owner Stephen Ross. Finally, on April 18, a 10-year contract with Liberty Media to hold the Miami F1 Grand Prix was confirmed.



Official banner of the 2022 Miami Grand Prix.



















It’s not exactly easy to put on a show of this magnitude, with authorities and agencies involved every step of the way from community-level all the way to federal and some even global. In 2011, the widely-publicized “F1 Grand Prix of America” in New Jersey made it as far as the provisional race calendar for the 2013 season, only to be dropped on and off again in 2014 and 2015, until the idea was completely abandoned shortly thereafter. The goal was to hold the race at Port Imperial in Weehawken and have the New York City skyline as backdrop, with Sebastian Vettel even doing a promotional test drive in an Infiniti G37 Coupe in the summer of 2012. But if you can handle the traffic, public safety concerns, permitting processes, transportation and infrastructure needs, and the billion other moving parts that come with F1, it’s something almost any city would love to have. Following F1’s arrival to Texas, it was Austin that saw hotel, restaurant, and other tourism-related business profit from F1’s mostly affluent fan base. The tiny town of Elroy remains mostly underdeveloped today even though it borders the track. As a native Mexican myself, I’ve seen the hoards of wealthy nationals fly in from Mexico City or Guadalajara, or drive their Mexican-plated Bugattis and Ferraris from bordering cities like Monterrey or Saltillo to attend the race. It’ll be a similar situation in Miami next year. Not just with Mexicans flying in from nearby Cancun to cheer Red Bull’s newest driver, Sergio Perez, but with Brazilians and Colombians, too, who have already made Miami the primary destination for affluent business owners escaping violence in their countries. They’ll all be filling up Miami’s five-star hotels and crowding up expensive restaurants.



Turn 1 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

















