Popular newsletter mailing service Mailchimp suspended on Thursday conservative satire website Babylon Bee and then quickly reversed its suspension.

“I’d email everyone to let them know @Mailchimp just suspended our account, but Mailchimp just suspended our account,” Seth Dillon, the CEO of Babylon Bee, announced Thursday afternoon.

Dillon shared an email from Mailchimp, notifying him that his company’s account was “suspended for violating our Standard Terms of Use and Acceptable Use Policy.”

Mailchimp quickly replied, saying that they reinstated Babylon Bee’s account.

“Hey Seth. We got this in front of our Compliance team and they’ve reinstated the account. Our team followed up in an email with more details. We apologize for the inconvenience,” the newsletter service wrote.

Dillon said that they plan to move to another email service provider that does not censor conservative speech.

“Thank you, but we’re moving to an email service provider that doesn’t make these ‘mistakes.’ We’d also prefer to be on a platform that doesn’t censor conservatives for being ‘hateful’ or ‘misinformation,’” Dillon said.

Mailchimp has a history of censoring conservatives on its platform.

Mailchimp suspended the account of the Northern Virginia Tea party, alleging that the group spread “potentially harmful misinformation.” The company also suspended the Women for America First group when it organized its 2020 March for Trump.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

