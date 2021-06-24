https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/health/make-wish-foundation-only-grant-wishes-terminally-ill-children-are-fully?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The top executive of the Make-a-Wish Foundation says that as the charity begins granting air travel and large gathering wishes again, children and traveling family members will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to receive the gift.

“We’ve approached this responsibility with a focus and diligence for your families health and safety,” CEO Richard Davis says in a newly released video.

Based on guidance from doctors, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics, Davis said, all Wish participants, including siblings and family of the recipient, will need to be two weeks past vaccination.

The charity said it will not require proof of vaccination but will make adults sign a waiver stating all participants are fully vaccinated.

Air travel wishes will resume as soon as September 15.

It remains unclear if wishes will be granted for children under 12 who have not yet been authorized to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

