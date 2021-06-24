https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/24/mary-katharine-ham-and-other-conservatives-roast-journos-over-new-survey-on-the-u-s-and-media-trust/

There’s a new study out from the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism that ranked the United States last among 46 countries in terms of media trust:

From Poynter:

The United States ranks last in media trust — at 29% — among 92,000 news consumers surveyed in 46 countries, a report released Wednesday found. That’s worse than Poland, worse than the Philippines, worse than Peru. (Finland leads at 65%.)

The annual digital news report from the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at Oxford also found some improvement in trust in nearly all the countries surveyed — probably thanks to COVID-19 coverage — but not in the U.S. where the low rating was flat year to year.

And, you see, it’s *our* fault:

One explanation, though not necessarily the only one, is the extreme political polarization in the U.S. This study, like many others, found extremely high levels of distrust — 75% of those who identify as being on the right thought coverage of their views is unfair.

Of course, media companies and journos will blame us, the viewers and readers:

Keep up the great work!

Our advice to journos reading this survey? Buy a mirror:

Nah, they’ll never do this:

But we expect they’ll just tweet through it:

