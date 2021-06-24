https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/24/mary-katharine-ham-and-other-conservatives-roast-journos-over-new-survey-on-the-u-s-and-media-trust/

There’s a new study out from the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism that ranked the United States last among 46 countries in terms of media trust:

The United States ranks last in media trust — at 29% — among 92,000 news consumers surveyed in 46 countries.https://t.co/zwaQ5t3HuI — Poynter (@Poynter) June 23, 2021

From Poynter:

The United States ranks last in media trust — at 29% — among 92,000 news consumers surveyed in 46 countries, a report released Wednesday found. That’s worse than Poland, worse than the Philippines, worse than Peru. (Finland leads at 65%.) The annual digital news report from the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at Oxford also found some improvement in trust in nearly all the countries surveyed — probably thanks to COVID-19 coverage — but not in the U.S. where the low rating was flat year to year.

And, you see, it’s *our* fault:

One explanation, though not necessarily the only one, is the extreme political polarization in the U.S. This study, like many others, found extremely high levels of distrust — 75% of those who identify as being on the right thought coverage of their views is unfair.

Of course, media companies and journos will blame us, the viewers and readers:

We have GOT to figure out what’s wrong with these people! Readers and viewers, obviously. This should spark absolutely no introspection for anyone else. https://t.co/5GPOkvbNDv — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) June 23, 2021

Keep up the great work!

Keep doing what you’re doing guys! https://t.co/JfSRDRuP5l — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 23, 2021

Our advice to journos reading this survey? Buy a mirror:

To understand why, American journalists need only look honestly in the mirror. https://t.co/NB8tR5Ap3u — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) June 23, 2021

Nah, they’ll never do this:

There was some media introspection for a few moments after Trump’s election. But that quickly disappeared. https://t.co/hwrtv0FDCD — Mike Glenn (@mrglenn) June 23, 2021

But we expect they’ll just tweet through it:

You don’t say. Well one thing that will fix this, more time on Twitter. https://t.co/M7L8KJ7yLz — John Noonan (@noonanjo) June 23, 2021

