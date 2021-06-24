https://www.dailywire.com/news/media-ignore-bidens-threat-to-nuke-americans-lets-compare-that-to-donald-trump

Although the media magnified every stray statement and gruff tweet by President Donald Trump into a threat of violence, they ignored President Joe Biden’s veiled threat to rain nuclear missiles on American citizens during his remarks on gun control Wednesday.

“Those that say … all this stuff about how we’re going to have to move against the government — Well, the tree of liberty is not watered with the blood of patriots,” he said, referring to a familiar quotation from Thomas Jefferson. “What’s happened is that there never been — if you want, if you think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons.”

“It has been edifying to learn over the course of the last 24 hours that in the view of this administration, the military exists primarily to serve two functions: social engineering via CRT education, and nuking Americans who have guns,” tweeted Ben Shapiro.

It has been edifying to learn over the course of the last 24 hours that in the view of this administration, the military exists primarily to serve two functions: social engineering via CRT education, and nuking Americans who have guns. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 24, 2021

“Don’t you feel the unity?” quipped Second Amendment advocate Tom Knighton.

Honestly, I’m just feeling all the unification here. Don’t you feel the unity? https://t.co/nN5Gyi3rYg — Tom Knighton (@TheTomKnighton) June 23, 2021

While the remarks were roundly jeered by conservative media figures, the legacy media have had virtually nothing to say about them.

The Washington Post prefaced the quotation by saying that Biden merely “sought to rebut some gun proponents’ arguments that they need high-powered weapons as a check on the federal government.” Others quoted his remarks without comment. But most — including the Associated Press, Reuters, NBC News, CBS News, and the New York Times — ignored the 78-year-old’s threat to set off a domestic nuclear conflagration altogether.

This is not the first time President Biden has made such comments. Last February 9, then-candidate Biden told a campaign rally in New Hampshire, “Those who say ‘the tree of liberty is watered with the blood of patriots’ — a great line. Well, guess what? The fact is, if you’re going to take on the government you need an F-15 with Hellfire Missiles. There is no way an AK-47 is going to take care of you.” He continued, “You can’t own an assault weapon. There’s no need for it. You can’t have a magazine with more than 10 rounds in it.”

Other Democrats have made a similar argument. A Twitter user said that the Second Amendment exists to protect the rights of the American people against the government during a Twitter exchange with Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA). Swalwell replied that, if Americans ever attacked the government, “it would be a short war my friend. The government has nukes. Too many of them. But they’re legit.” He, too, concluded with a call for his opponents to unite behind him: “I’m sure if we talked we could find common ground to protect our families and communities.”

And it would be a short war my friend. The government has nukes. Too many of them. But they’re legit. I’m sure if we talked we could find common ground to protect our families and communities. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 16, 2018

“Making threats is the lowest form of communication,” Swalwell tweeted a year later.

Although the legacy news media ignored Democrats’ repeated promises to turn Republicans radioactive, they heavily covered a Twitter message from President Trump praising police for pacifying violent riots with “overwhelming force.”

Last June 2, President Trump tweeted: “D.C. had no problems last night. Many arrests. Great job done by all. Overwhelming force. Domination.”

ABC News said that President Trump salivated at the brute use of force against “[d]emonstrators who had been peacefully exercising their First Amendment rights in protesting the death of George Floyd.” CNN’s Chris Cillizza wrote that “Donald Trump’s twisted definition of toughness” proved the president was not an “emotionally mature person.” Reuters contrasted Trump’s comments about “protesters” with former President George W. Bush’s view that protesters should be allowed to tell Americans how to make this country “a better place.”

The legacy media so exaggerated the reality that foreign media used it as a propaganda tactic against the United States. The Turkish media outlet TRT World claimed, “Trump threatens military force against protesters nationwide.” China’s Xinhua News Agency reported, “U.S. protests against police brutality met with excessive police force.” And Russia’s Sputnik News asked, “Will Americans unite against this repression?”

Only this month did a report from the inspector general of the Department of the Interior clear Donald Trump of stampeding peaceful protesters out of Lafayette Park so that he could stage a photo op in front of a church holding a Bible. A federal judge later dismissed numerous legal claims based on this allegation.

Even that received more media coverage than Biden’s menacing WMD comments which — in a country that, in the words of liberal George Packer, is in the process of “unwinding” — seem altogether too newsworthy.

The views expressed in this piece are the author’s own and do not necessarily represent those of The Daily Wire.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

