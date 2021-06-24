https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/minnesota-judge-sentences-chauvin-years-prison-death-george-floyd?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Minnesota judge Peter Cahill on Friday sentenced former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to 22-and-a-half years in prison for the May 2020 murder of George Floyd.

The state recommendation based on the crime was 12 and a half years, however other experts expected 20-25 years based on the severity of the case. The judge ruled 22.5 years because it was 12 and a half years based on state guidelines and then an additional 10 years for the severity.

Family members of George Floyd gave victim statements, requesting maximum time without chance of parole for Chauvin. Chauvin’s mother Carolyn Pawlenty spoke on his behalf.

Chauvin decided not to speak except to say that more information will be coming that will hopefully give the family some peace of mind.

A jury in April found Chauvin guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter, at the conclusion of a three-week trial that gained national attention.

Because of Minnesota statutes, Chauvin was only sentenced for the most serious charge of second-degree unintentional murder, which has a maximum of 40 years in prison. However, the prosecution only asked for 30 years according to the Associated Press. This is partly because this was a first offense for Chauvin.

The key prosecution evidence was the bystander video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for roughly nine minutes during the arrest.

Chauvin still faces federal civil rights charges, as do three other former Minneapolis Police Department officers who were involved with Floyd’s death in May 2020. Their crimes are not as serious. The officers also face a civil trial in connection with Floyd’s death. The other three officers have entered pleas of “not guilty,” and the officers are set to stand trial in Aug.

