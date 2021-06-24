https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/24/nancy-pelosi-is-forming-select-committee-to-investigate-root-causes-of-1-6-riots-i-e-the-white-supremacy-the-antisemitism-the-islamophobia-video/

Great news, everyone! Nancy Pelosi is taking decisive action to get to the bottom of the Capitol riots:

Nancy Pelosi wants this committee to investigate the root causes of the riots, which she identifies as three things:

OK, first of all:

That’s a really good question.

Another question is: since when does Nancy Pelosi give a damn about antisemitism?

Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and AOC have all espoused antisemitic views, and Nancy Pelosi has not only refused to take any disciplinary action, but she’s bent over to kiss their butts. Remember her Rolling Stone photoshoot with the Squad? We do. She’s so disingenuous, it’s nauseating.

And how the hell is Islamophobia a “root cause” of the riots?

Islamophobia is real. White supremacy is real. But Nancy Pelosi does victims of Islamophobia and white supremacy absolutely zero favors by busting them out every chance she gets whether or not they’re remotely relevant, which they’re usually not. That’s some Brandy Zadrozny BS.

Must’ve just slipped her mind.

We’d never hear the end of it. There’d be calls for Republicans’ heads on pikes.

