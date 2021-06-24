https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/560046-new-york-supreme-court-votes-to-suspend-giulianis-law-license

The New York Supreme Court on Thursday announced that it is suspending Rudy GiulianiRudy GiulianiGuardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa wins GOP primary in NYC mayor’s race The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Democrats await Manchin decision on voting rights bill Newsmax hires Jenna Ellis, Hogan Gidley as contributors MORE’s license to practice law in the state.

The court concluded that Giuliani made “demonstrably false and misleading statements” to courts, lawmakers and the public when he was representing former President Trump Donald TrumpIran claims U.S. to lift all oil sanctions but State Department says ‘nothing is agreed’ Ivanka Trump, Kushner distance themselves from Trump claims on election: CNN Overnight Defense: Joint Chiefs chairman clashes with GOP on critical race theory | House bill introduced to overhaul military justice system as sexual assault reform builds momentum MORE and his campaign in their failed effort to overturn the 2020 election results.

In a 33-page decision, the court said the seriousness of Giuliani’s “uncontroverted misconduct can not be overstated.”

It determined that Trump’s former personal attorney should have his license suspended while a disciplinary action continues to be considered.

“For the reasons that follow, we conclude that there is uncontroverted evidence that respondent communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump’s failed effort at reelection in 2020,” the court wrote.

The court said its decision stemmed from Giuliani’s “incredibly serious” misconduct, which it said posed “an immediate threat to the public.”

“This country is being torn apart by continued attacks on the legitimacy of the 2020 election and of our current president, Joseph R. Biden. The hallmark of our democracy is predicated on free and fair elections. False statements intended to foment a loss of confidence in our elections and resulting loss of confidence in government generally damage the proper functioning of a free society,” the court wrote.

Giuliani, in the days and weeks following the 2020 election, was one of the attorneys overseeing Trump’s legal challenges to the electoral results in a number of states.

The court added in Thursday’s decision that Giuliani’s misconduct will “likely result in substantial permanent sanctions” once the disciplinary proceedings have concluded.

Giuliani, according to the court, had argued in his defense that “there is no immediate threat of future harm” because he will “continue to exercise personal discipline” to refrain from discussing the matters of the election in public.

He also contended that he would not be making any additional statements about the election as a lawyer since “legal matters following the 2020 election have concluded.”

The court rejected the former New York City mayor’s position.

“Notwithstanding respondent’s claim that he has exercised self-restraint by not publicly commenting on the election, there are numerous instances demonstrating the opposite.”

The Hill has reached out to Giuliani for comment.

Updated at 12:15 p.m.

