https://www.theepochtimes.com/new-york-supreme-court-suspends-rudy-giulianis-law-license_3872805.html

The New York Supreme Court suspended former Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s law license for making what it described as false statements following the Nov. 3 election.

The court on Thursday ruled (pdf) that Giuliani made “false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign.”

“We conclude that respondent’s conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law, pending further proceedings before the Attorney Grievance Committee,” according to the filing.

Giuliani had served as Trump’s lawyer and spearheaded a legal effort after the conclusion of the Nov. 3 election, alleging that Trump was fraudulently denied victory in several battleground states including Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

Giuliani’s suspension was sought by the Attorney Grievance Committee for the First Judicial Department, a body that includes Manhattan.

The court order on Thursday noted that Giuliani’s suspension is temporary and depends on the outcome of a full formal hearing.

In a statement after the court’s decision, Giuliani’s lawyers told news outlets: “We are disappointed with the Appellate Division, First Department’s decision suspending Mayor Giuliani prior to being afforded a hearing on the issues that are alleged.”

“This is unprecedented as we believe that our client does not pose a present danger to the public interest,” the statement said. “We believe that once the issues are fully explored at a hearing Mr. Giuliani will be reinstated as a valued member of the legal profession that he has served so well in his many capacities for so many years,” the statement continued.

Giuliani, who was admitted to the New York state bar in 1969, previously had a prominent legal career, having worked in the Department of Justice during the 1980s. He was named as U.S. Attorney in Manhattan in 1983.

Years later, he was elected mayor of New York City and served in that capacity for eight years. Giuliani rose to national prominence for his leadership during and after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks targeting the World Trade Center in Manhattan.

Aside from the state Supreme Court’s ruling, Giuliani also could face a potential criminal investigation after a federal judge appointed a special watchdog to review material that was recently seized from him. The watchdog, former federal Judge Barbara Jones, will determine what electronic files can be seen by prosecutors and what other material should be exempt.

Giuliani, along with attorney Sidney Powell and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, also faces a defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems. All three have filed motions asking a judge to throw out the lawsuits, which is opposed by the elections technology company.

The Epoch Times has contacted Giuliani’s team and his lawyers for comment.

