https://justthenews.com/government/state-houses/new-york-will-allow-drivers-mark-gender-x-drivers-licenses?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo this week signed into law a measure that will allow residents to mark their gender as “x” on driver’s licenses and other documents, part of a broader slate of policies incorporating gender ideology into state law.

The Gender Recognition “adds a gender neutral marker X as an option for birth certificates and all official documents,” Cuomo said in a press release announcing the law.

The law also “allows parents to change their name on birth certificates and allows each individual to identify their own gender, not by any government designed form,” he said.

The new law specifically allows mothers and fathers to identify themselves as gender-neutral “parents” on children’s birth certificates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

