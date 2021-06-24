https://hannity.com/media-room/newsoms-nightmare-california-governor-recall-verified-by-secretary-of-state-will-happen-this-year/

The movement to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom was verified by the Secretary of State this week; passing the 1.5 million signatures necessary to hold a special election on whether a new person should lead the Golden State.

“A sufficient number of verified recall signatures had previously been reached by recall proponents in April,” the Secretary of State’s office announced in a statement. “However, in accordance with California election law, voters were given a 30-day period from April 26 to June 8th to request county officials remove their signatures from recall petitions.”

“It’s just been one thing after another with this governor and finally he’s going to be held accountable,” state Assemblyman James Gallagher told Fox News Wednesday evening.

“This hits really close to home for me,” he said. “I represent Paradise, a town that was decimated by a wildfire in 2018. We have kept saying that we need to put more investment into fuel reduction. These fuels have built up in our forests over the decades, mostly because we’ve got rid of any kind of forestry management in California. The governor keeps telling everybody that he’s putting all kinds of money into wildfire prevention. And as it turns out, it’s been a fraction of what he’s been stating to the California public.”

