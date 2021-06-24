https://justthenews.com/government/congress/aoc-criticizes-senate-infrastructure-negotiators-lack-diversity?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is criticizing the senators who joined with President Biden to reach a bipartisan agreement on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package for what she considers a lack of diversity in the group.

“The diversity of this ‘bipartisan coalition’ pretty perfectly conveys which communities get centered and which get left behind when leaders prioritize bipartisan dealmaking over inclusive lawmaking,” the New York lawmaker and tweeted Thursday.

“The exclusion & denial of our communities is what DC bipartisan deals require. That’s how you get GOP on board,” Ocasio-Cortez, among Democrat Party’s most progressive members, also said.

She implied in the tweet the five GOP senators were there only because the $1.2 trillion deal excluded “working class & low income, or women, or poc communities.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet came hours after Biden and a group of 10 senators announced they had reached a deal.

