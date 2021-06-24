https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/06/24/pelosi-announces-formation-of-a-select-committee-to-investigate-january-6-capitol-riot-n1456937

The select committee — which will require a majority vote in the Democratic-led House to be formed — is a signal that Pelosi wants to centralize those investigations in one body that will be equipped with subpoena power and tasked with publishing its findings. But a select committee is all but guaranteed to be a more partisan forum than an independent commission would have been — meaning the parties may come no closer to a consensus about why Jan. 6 happened and who is to blame for it at the end of the probe than they are at the present moment.

One big question will be how long the committee will have before its final report is released. If Democrats play their cards right, they can drag the proceedings out until next year and then release their findings a few months before the election.

“There are two actual paths,” the speaker said. “One is about the root causes of it — the white supremacy, the antisemitism, the Islamophobia, all the rest of it that was so evident. … The other is the security of the Capitol and what it means to be ready for such an insurrection.”

If we already know the root causes — “white supremacy, the antisemitism, the Islamophobia, all the rest of it that was so evident” — why do we need a select committee to tell us? And since there are eight other congressional committees looking at the security breakdowns, Pelosi is going to have to do better at explaining why her star chamber needs to sit at all.

I must confess my ignorance. I had no idea that the “root cause” of the Capitol riot was Islamophobia, or antisemitism, or white supremacy. I must be blind because I didn’t see anything “evident” about it. Maybe one of the root causes was the political violence unleashed the previous summer in protests and riots against the police.

Sadly, we’ll never know. In fact, we’ll almost certainly not even hear about it. Those were patriotic riots for which no explanation is needed. Nary a word will be spoken of them during the committee hearings.

Hopefully, Democrats won’t be able to help themselves, and committee members will out themselves as partisan hacks before too long. The good thing is that only liberals and five-year-old children will believe the proceedings to be anything but a partisan witch hunt.

