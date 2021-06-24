https://therightscoop.com/breaking-nancy-pelosi-announces-select-committee-to-investigate-jan-6th-capitol-riot/

The disgusting Nancy Pelosi just announced the creation of a House Select Committee to investigate the Capitol riot which happened earlier this year on January 6th:


 
Pelosi just can’t pass on the opportunity to use the Capitol riot to attack Republicans in the next election. That’s what this is all about. This is in no way a sincere effort to truly find out what happened.

No, they will make this anti-Trump investigation as partisan as they can to try and fight off what is expected to be a Republican resurgence in 2022.

And of course they will use it to keep attacking Trump because that’s all they know how to do, blaming him for the Capitol riot even though he told people to peaceably protest.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...