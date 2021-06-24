https://therightscoop.com/breaking-nancy-pelosi-announces-select-committee-to-investigate-jan-6th-capitol-riot/

The disgusting Nancy Pelosi just announced the creation of a House Select Committee to investigate the Capitol riot which happened earlier this year on January 6th:

House Speaker Pelosi announces select committee to investigate Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Says it’s with “great solemnity and sadness” that the panel is being created, noting she wanted a bipartisan, 9/11-style commission. — Mitchell Miller (@mmillerwtop) June 24, 2021

JUST IN: Speaker Pelosi: “This morning, with great solemnity and sadness, I’m announcing that the House will be establishing a select committee on the January 6th insurrection.” https://t.co/hi29tu0lxM pic.twitter.com/Wiq1uLXDpW — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 24, 2021







Pelosi just can’t pass on the opportunity to use the Capitol riot to attack Republicans in the next election. That’s what this is all about. This is in no way a sincere effort to truly find out what happened.

No, they will make this anti-Trump investigation as partisan as they can to try and fight off what is expected to be a Republican resurgence in 2022.

And of course they will use it to keep attacking Trump because that’s all they know how to do, blaming him for the Capitol riot even though he told people to peaceably protest.

