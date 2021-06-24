https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/560186-pence-defends-not-overturning-the-election-said-hes-proud

Former Vice President Mike PenceMichael (Mike) Richard PenceOn The Money: Biden to fire FHFA director after Supreme Court removes restriction | Yellen pleads with Congress to raise debt ceiling Biden to fire FHFA director after Supreme Court removes restriction If you care about the US, root for China to score a win in space MORE reiterated at a speech at the Reagan Library on Thursday he did not have the constitutional authority to stop the count of the electoral votes on Jan. 6.

“Now there are those in our party who believe that in my position as presiding officer over the joint session that I possess the authority to reject or return electoral votes certified by the states,” Pence said. “The Constitution provides the vice president with no such authority before the joint session of Congress.”

Some Republicans, including former President Trump Donald TrumpIran claims U.S. to lift all oil sanctions but State Department says ‘nothing is agreed’ Ivanka Trump, Kushner distance themselves from Trump claims on election: CNN Overnight Defense: Joint Chiefs chairman clashes with GOP on critical race theory | House bill introduced to overhaul military justice system as sexual assault reform builds momentum MORE, called for Pence to reject electoral votes on Jan. 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump and his supporters believed Pence had the power to reject the votes and was obligated to due to false claims the election was stolen by President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenSchumer vows to advance two-pronged infrastructure plan next month Biden appoints veteran housing, banking regulator as acting FHFA chief Iran claims U.S. to lift all oil sanctions but State Department says ‘nothing is agreed’ MORE.

After Pence indicated he would not try to stop the certification of votes, a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to halt the process.

The mob chanted “Death to Pence” and threatened other lawmakers who wanted to certify the presidency for Biden.

“And the truth is, there is almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president,” Pence said. “And I will always be proud that we did our part on that tragic day to reconvene the Congress and fulfilled our duty under the Constitution.”

Pence has been rejected by some in his party due to his stance on the issue, and was recently heckled during a speech at a conservative conference.

Pence recently said he talks to Trump but “doesn’t know” if the two will “ever see eye to eye” about the Capitol riot.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

