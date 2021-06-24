https://www.theepochtimes.com/pennsylvania-legislature-advances-bill-to-ban-vaccine-passport_3873029.html

The Pennsylvania House passed a bill on Wednesday to prevent government agencies and state-funded colleges and universities from requiring COVID-19 vaccine passports. The bill also limits the power of health authorities during pandemics.

The bill, SB 618 (pdf), passed along party lines by 112-89 and now it waits for the Senate’s concurrence on the House amendments. The Rules and Executive Nominations Committee of the Senate approved the amended bill on Thursday morning.

The bill prohibits colleges or universities receiving state funds from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to use any service, attend a class in person, or undertake other activities.

Government entities are subject to similar requirements and are not allowed to include vaccination information on an ID or develop an electronic tracking system for such information.

The bill also prevents the Secretary of Health from ordering a closure or requiring an individual who hasn’t been exposed to a contagious disease to physically distance, wear a mask, quarantine, or restrict travel.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has indicated that he would veto the bill. Republicans don’t have the supermajority to override the veto.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (L) and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, in a file photo. (Office of the Governor)

“I appreciate the House’s support for a plan that at its core is about placing checks and balances on unrestrained authority that was forced on the people of Pennsylvania for more than 15 months,” GOP Senator Judy Ward, a co-author of the bill, said in a statement after the House passed the bill Wednesday.

“Whether mandating a vaccine, masking, social isolation, or business closures, today the General Assembly said no more to the government overreach and unprecedented intrusion on behalf of the people we represent. It is my hope the Governor will take time to review these provisions with an open mind,” Ward added.

“A government-issued vaccine passport is a bridge too far, especially in light of how the state’s contact tracing program failed more than 72,000 Pennsylvanians and their very personal health care data,” said GOP Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill, another co-author of the bill.

In April, a vendor working with the Pennsylvania Department of Health didn’t secure its data, and more than 72,000 people’s detailed medical information was leaked online.

Democratic Senator Jay Costa said the bill is “unnecessary” during Thursday’s Senate committee session, noting the governor had indicated that he had no intention to enact vaccine passports and he would veto the bill.

Costa also called the limitations of the authority of the Secretary of Health “onerous provisions,” saying the health secretary would not “be able to administer her role in this particular case.”

More than two million Pennsylvanians voted in a primary election in May, passing two constitutional amendments in ballot questions to restrict the governor’s emergency declaration powers and give some power back to the legislature.

However, many of the Wolf administration’s pandemic mitigation efforts under the health secretary’s authority remain.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

