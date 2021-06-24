https://www.dailywire.com/news/people-can-feel-joy-in-their-hearts-but-they-cant-be-loud-japan-bans-cheering-alcohol-at-olympic-games

The 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo may be taking place in exactly one month, but don’t expect much pageantry — or fun.

It’s a shock that the Olympics are even happening, considering that the majority of the Japanese citizens are against the Olympics taking place there in the first place. According to The New York Times, 83% of the public want the games either pushed back to next year or canceled altogether. But even with the lack of public support, Japan has decided the games must go on.

But that doesn’t mean the Japanese government or the IOC are going to allow the Olympics to be an enjoyable experience for everyone involved.

On Tuesday, Japan announced new Covid guidelines for the Olympics, limiting venues to 50% capacity and a maximum of 10,000 fans. In addition, no outward cheering will be allowed and no hugs or high-fives will be permitted between athletes.

Japan announces strict COVID guidelines for Olympics. The host country has said venues will be at 50% capacity with a maximum of 10,000 domestic spectators, no foreigners and no outward cheering.@JamesAALongman https://t.co/znhsNahpYb pic.twitter.com/nwT0nads5t — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 22, 2021

And while the lack of noise from the crowd will certainly make the games less enjoyable for the fans, Wednesday’s news ends any potential of fun for those in attendance.

On Wednesday, organizers of the games went against their original plans to allow the sale of alcohol at Olympic venues, banning consumption at the games. According to Japan Times, the initial plan to allow alcohol caused a public outcry in the country.

The announcement comes after Tokyo eased its Covid restrictions last week, although drinking alcohol is still somewhat restricted.

According to The Guardian, residents of Tokyo are now allowed to drink for up to 90 minutes between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. at bars and restaurants either by themselves or with one other person. Allowing alcohol consumption at Olympic venues was seen as favorable treatment as Tokyo businesses struggle to get by under Covid regulations.

The list of restrictions for attendees at the Olympic games is long.

All spectators will be required to wear face masks at indoor venues and will have their temperatures checked before entering. Anyone with a temperature above 99.5 — or showing any symptoms of Covid — will not be allowed in.

While at venues, no cheering, high-fives, towel-waving, or autographs will be allowed.

Attendees at outside venues will be permitted to remove their masks, as long as there is a two-meter gap between them and other attendees, according to Forbes.

The head of the Tokyo games’ organizing committee — Seiko Hashimoto — acknowledged the difficulties in applying so many restrictions for the Olympic games.

“The festive mood will have to be suppressed—that has become a major challenge,” Hashimoto told reporters. “People can feel joy in their hearts, but they can’t be loud, and they have to avoid crowds. Those are the areas where we need to be creative, and we are putting in a lot of effort to come up with a new way of celebrating.”

To go along with all the restrictions, only domestic fans will be allowed to attend the games — a decision that has also drawn criticism. The Mainichi Shimbun — Japan’s Daily News — vehemently disagreed with the decision in an editorial.

“This decision openly rejects the views of experts on how to prevent coronavirus infections from spreading, and risks making a mockery of the notion of safety.”

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito voiced his concerns over the Olympics on Wednesday, saying through the grand steward of the Imperial Household Agency — Yasuhiko Nishimura — that he was “extremely worried.”

“His majesty is extremely worried about the current situation of the COVID-19 infections,” Nishimura said. “While there are voices of unease among the public, I believe [the emperor] is concerned that holding the Olympics and Paralympics … may lead to the expansion of the infections.”

The opening ceremony will take place on July 23rd.

