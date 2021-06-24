https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/24/people-would-avoid-her-brian-stelters-newscaster-wife-accused-of-workplace-bullying-and-omg-lol-that-explains-so-much/

Mrs. Stelter is a mean Hall Monitor? We’re shocked.

Or not.

Wow, 🥔 was worried about mean tweets from Trump but shoulda been focused a little closer to the home front!

Wow indeed.

Brian Stelter’s newscaster wife accused of workplace bullying: ‘People would avoid her’ ‘It appears Brian isn’t the only bully in the Stelter family,’ Scott Jones said via @briansflood https://t.co/ZzbKkqX912 pic.twitter.com/H5vlcgGfe4

People would avoid her.

Huh.

Sort of like how they are avoiding her husband and his show right now? HOOBOY, those ratings are painful, Tater.

From Fox News:

Stelter is married to NY1 traffic reporter and anchor Jamie Stelter, and her station has been plagued by a variety of issues, such as a lawsuit filed by five female anchors for age and gender discrimination that was settled last year.

Anonymous colleagues told Caitlin Moscatello of New York Magazine that Stelter is part of the problem in a piece headlined, “Inside the Petty, Vindictive, Career-Ruining Infighting at NY1” that was published on Monday.

“It appears Brian isn’t the only bully in the Stelter family,’ TV news blogger Scott Jones wrote after reading the piece.

“Colleagues say she and [business anchor Annika] Pergament began to behave like ‘high-school bullies,’ openly gossiping about co-workers — sometimes with their mics still on,” Moscatello wrote after speaking with 51 former and current NY1 staffers.