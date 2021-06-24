https://www.dailywire.com/news/planned-parenthood-executives-claim-to-support-britney-spears-desire-to-be-a-mother

A top executive at Planned Parenthood came out in support of Britney Spears after statements from the pop singer indicated that she wanted to have more children.

As The Daily Wire reported, Spears spoke to a judge on Wednesday to address her current conservatorship that has controlled her life for almost 13 years.

“Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, has controlled her $60 million estate since 2008 — a year that saw the star have a public mental breakdown that resulted in hospitalization,” The Daily Wire noted.

“I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby,” Spears said. “I have an I[U]D inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby, but this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children, any more children.”

The star went on, “I deserve to have a life. I’ve worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two to three year break and just, you know, do what I want to do. But I do feel like there is a crutch here…And I’m tired of feeling alone. I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does, by having a child, a family, any of those things, and more so.”

Planned Parenthood Federation of America President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson tweeted, “We stand in solidarity with Britney and all women who face reproductive coercion. Your reproductive health is your own — and no one should make decisions about it for you. [FreeBritney]”

We stand in solidarity with Britney and all women who face reproductive coercion. Your reproductive health is your own — and no one should make decisions about it for you. #FreeBritney https://t.co/jkx5ZpOdFT — Alexis McGill Johnson (@alexismcgill) June 23, 2021

In a statement to CBS News, Dr. Krishna Upadhya, vice president of quality care and health equity at Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said that Spears’ experience “is unacceptable and highlights the critical issue of reproductive coercion.”

“Unfortunately, it is all too common for people to experience relationships where someone abuses their power and exerts control over another person’s reproductive decisions,” Upadhya said. “No one should be pressured into a decision around whether or not they should use birth control, or which method to use and when.”

Upadhya said “bodily autonomy is the ability to make your own sexual and reproductive health decisions and access the care you need, when you need it — free from interference from others,” claiming that anyone experiencing reproductive coercion can get support from Planned Parenthood.

Planned Parenthood is a massive organization focused on women’s health care and access to abortion, which ends the life of a human being that has not been born yet. While members of the organization claim to want to protect women from abuse or duress, they appear to avoid the fact that many women feel pressured to have an abortion, which the organization has fought to keep readily accessible. Planned Parenthood has also been criticized for its alleged failure to report abuse.

According to an article that appeared in The Federalist last year, “Several undercover investigations have documented Planned Parenthood’s failure to report rape, as well as its aiding and abetting of sex-trafficking.”

The article also pointed to a study that showed the potential harm that women experience after an abortion, as well as the reality that many women undergo abortions due to outside pressure.

According to the study, “58.3% of the women reported aborting to make others happy, 73.8% disagreed that their decision to abort was entirely free from even subtle pressure from others to abort, 28.4% aborted out of fear of losing their partner if they did not abort.”

In addition, “49.2% reported believing the fetus was a human being at the time of the abortion, 66% said they knew in their hearts that they were making a mistake when they underwent the abortion, 67.5% revealed that the abortion decision was one of the hardest decisions of their lives, and 33.2% felt emotionally connected to the fetus before the abortion.”

