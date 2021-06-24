https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/24/poison-the-well-for-generations-to-come-thread-describing-crt-course-taken-in-law-school-in-the-early-90s-an-eye-opening-must-read/

CRT is and always has been a boil on the butt of humanity.

Sorry, not sorry.

This thread from one of our favorites, The Gormogons, describes the course as taken by a straight white guy in the early 1990s.

Definitely worth a read:

GP I took a critical race theory course in law school (top 20 school) back in the early 1990s. I can say from personal experience that even at that time it was a divisive, racist, and fundamentally Marxist course emphasizing racial division over racial reconciliation. — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) June 24, 2021

Fundamentally MARXIST.

30 years ago.

Yup.

GP It functionally substituted race in for Marx’s class concepts and looked at all law through this smudged, skewed, rigged lens. — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) June 24, 2021

As much as the Left is trying to make this about the Right not wanting to teach race history or slavery, it’s clearly not the case. You know when they start down the path of, ‘You don’t even know what X is,’ they are running out of debate points.

Looking at you, Joy Reid.

GP I was one of two straight white guys in that class of 25 or so students. I was the only one of us who spoke up to challenge the concepts. For that, I was verbally and angrily attacked by my fellow students. I, being a moron, refused to stop calling out CRT’s flaws. — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) June 24, 2021

We can so relate to this moron.

Heh.

GP To the professor’s credit, she did not allow the other students to shout me down or silence me. For that, I am grateful to her. I learned a lot about CRT, our nation’s future, and myself in that class. The assache was worth it in the end. So to speak. — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) June 24, 2021

GP If anything, CRT has gotten more toxic since the early 1990s. It has metastasized into more of our body politic, eating away at the healthy tissue and destroying our systems, as is Marxism’s wont. — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) June 24, 2021

!!!

GP I agree with CRT’s defenders that there are real issues of racial disparities today caused at least in part if not in whole by past discrimination, legal and otherwise. But CRT is not the way to address it. — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) June 24, 2021

But CRT is not the way to address it.

All.

Day.

That.

GP America will not unite if half the country is attacked and blamed for past acts with which they played no part. And pissing off half the country isn’t a way for the so-called “black agenda” to advance. You convince no one by blamecasting and violence. — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) June 24, 2021

^^^

GP So while I think CRT proponents raise some real issues, ones which should and must be solved, the manner in which they are choosing to do so practically guarantees not only will these issues remain unresolved but that racial progress will regress instead. — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) June 24, 2021

And the infighting and division will get worse.

GP This is the danger CRT presents: a potential violent spasm in our nations history, again based in race, which will poison the well for generations to come. — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) June 24, 2021

For generations to come.

And they wonder why parents are fighting against this so hard:

***

