A Wednesday poll indicates 41 percent of Americans approve of President Joe Biden’s handling of the immigration crisis.

A Fox News poll asked respondents if they approved or disapproved of Biden’s handing of the immigration crisis.

Forty-one percent said they did while 54 percent indicated they did not approve of his handling of the crisis.

The poll comes on the same day as Vice President Kamala Harris announced an impromptu inspection of the southern border. Harris received criticism for only going after former President Donald Trump announced he would make his own journey there.

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, also tweeted, “It took Donald Trump threatening to go to the border for the Sitting Vice President the United States to actually commit to visiting & assessing the crisis on the border.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) stated Harris is “emulating the President in hiding from the crisis, and so suddenly President Trump is going to the border and they realize ‘oh crap, we’ve got to do something.’”

Trump announced his visit last Tuesday.

“What Biden and Harris have done, and are continuing to do on our border, is a grave and willful dereliction of duty,” Trump explained. “My visit will hopefully shine a spotlight on these crimes against our Nation — and show the incredible people of ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] and Border Patrol that they have our unshakeable support.”

