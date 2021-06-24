http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/4WY8lnJrshI/

A Wednesday poll indicates only 39 percent of Americans approve of President Joe Biden’s handling of China.

A Fox News poll asked respondents if they approved or disapproved of Biden’s handing of China. Thirty-nine percent said they approve, and 54 percent said they disapprove.

The poll also suggests 60 percent of Americans believe the coronavirus “was created by scientists in China and leaked from their laboratory.”

The polling data comes as Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Francis Collins reportedly protested former President Donald Trump’s order to terminate virus research money from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) connected to the Wuhan Lab, according to a book to be released June 29 by Washington Post reporters.

Federal government investigators commenced a probe June 15 into how the NIH “manages and monitors” its ongoing grant program to foreign labs, such as the Wuhan lab that Fauci indirectly funded.

The investigation is likely to focus on Peter Daszak, the man responsible for steering U.S. government grant money to the Wuhan lab, and who thanked Fauci in April 2020 for publicly dismissing the theory coronavirus may have leaked from the lab, emails revealed.

Fauci defended himself against the “misconstrued” email June 3, saying, “That email was from a person to me saying ‘thank you’ for whatever it is he thought I said, and I said that I think the most likely origin is a jumping of species.”

The NIH’s website states, “Approximately 80% of NIH funding goes to support research grants, including grants to foreign organizations.”

