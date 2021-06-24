https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/24/president-biden-has-more-deeply-uncomfortable-lean-in-and-whisper-moments-during-infrastructure-remarks/

Earlier today, President Biden and a group of ten Republican and Democrat senators came out of the White House to announce that a deal had been made on a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill. VP Kamala Harris was there as well, but so far in the background that maybe she was getting a head start in going to the border.

Later, Biden spoke to reporters and again did the thing where he leans in and whispers:

And it wasn’t just one time. Watch and listen:

Yikes!

The audio from those clips could easily be used in a horror movie preview.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...