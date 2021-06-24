https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/24/president-biden-mixes-up-tuskegee-airmen-and-tuskegee-syphilis-study-says-latinx-are-worried-theyll-be-vaccinated-and-deported/

President Biden is in Raleigh, North Carolina talking about COVID-19 vaccinations. We’d been assured it was Trumpers who were the ones not getting vaccinated because they believe the coronavirus is a hoax. But it turns out it’s been difficult to get African Americans and Latinos vaccinated as well; according to Biden, blacks remember being experimented on (Cornell exempted black students from the flu vaccine for that very reason), and Latinos (or Latinx, as he pronounces it) are afraid they’ll be vaccinated and deported.

BIDEN: “It’s awful hard as well to get Latinx vaccinated… Why? They’re worried they’ll be vaccinated and deported.” pic.twitter.com/gt2mcuAGB2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 24, 2021

He seems to have gotten the Tuskegee Airmen mixed up with the Tuskegee syphilis experiment, too, which is weird. — Rev. William Bell, PhD (@spudhawg) June 24, 2021

OMG…the Tuskegee Airmen were a decorated squadron in WWII, not the Tuskegee Study which infected groups of men located in Macon County, Alabama with syphylis for medical study. Biden will never get things straight. — Boulder Trades 🇺🇸🇸🇪 (@BolderTrades) June 24, 2021

Did he just confuse the Tuskegee Airmen with the Tuskegee Syphilis Study??? — only my opinion (@AltAccountforop) June 24, 2021

Yes, he did. And to be honest, when the vaccine was being rolled out, we did see on social media a lot of resistance to it, with blacks pointing to the Tuskegee study. Vice President Kamala Harris, who said she wouldn’t trust a vaccine on Donald Trump’s word, was sent out to encourage blacks to get vaccinated, but apparently, she failed at that as well.

And why would Latinos fear being deported if they’re here legally — or even if they’re here illegally; it’s the Biden-Harris administration.

He gets worse everyday — Jared Allen (@UndrParDog) June 24, 2021

Can we just have a President where we don’t cringe from the things they say? Is that asking too much? — Melanie (@melglo1) June 24, 2021

I’m literally cringing — Alison (@TheAlisonE) June 24, 2021

A small piece of me cringes every time someone calls us LatinX. — AO (@TheAtomRay) June 24, 2021

Yeah, and why would they be worried about that Joe? — Expatriot (@Hexpatriot) June 24, 2021

The 10-20 illegal immigrants looking for work daily at my local Home Depot & Lowes parking lot don’t look afraid of being deported. The guy at the Dollar Store selling homemade tamales and fruit out of the back of his car doesn’t look worried. Biden’s flying them into the US FFS! — Dana (@sparkey909w) June 24, 2021

Why, we don’t even vaccinate the ones coming in illegally, nor deport them. — Dr. BotX (@Bot10991) June 24, 2021

This pendejo needs to go. First, Latinx is a term invented by Anglos colonizing the Spanish language. Secondly, the vast majority of us Latinos in Norteamerica are not illegal immigrants. Pinche puto. Canto de cabron. — C.J. Carella (@CJCarella) June 24, 2021

I hate that word Latinx don’t call us that we are LATINO AND LATINAS — Smith61 (@DoraSmi37278688) June 24, 2021

No Joe. Latinos are a proud people. Self dependent. Critical thinkers. And take care of their own. They know the lies here. — Nathan_Hale (@NathanH63742165) June 24, 2021

Jesus he literally believes that most/all Latinos are illegal? The stereotyping and outright racism is unbelievable. Joe, the Latino community is strong and vibrant and should be treated with respect, not condescension — DropoutSteven (@nextgendropout) June 24, 2021

This guy is a mess — Danny Sugerman 🇹🇼 (@BlueHorseshoe15) June 24, 2021

Is this message supposed to help the vaccine cause? — David Stilwell (@Stillsmack) June 24, 2021

