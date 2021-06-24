https://saraacarter.com/trump-vp-harris-will-finally-see-the-death-and-destruction-they-created-at-the-border/

LISTEN TO MY ONE-ON-ONE WITH PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP #TheSaraCarterShow

Former President Donald Trump slammed Vice President Kamala Harris and her upcoming trip to El Paso this week. He said she’s only going because she got wind of his upcoming trip in late June to the border with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

NEW TRUMP STATEMENT ON KAMALA’S BORDER VISIT 🚨🚨🚨 “If Governor Abbott and I weren’t going there next week, she would have never gone!” pic.twitter.com/ojSTEjdlgq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 23, 2021

He released a statement Wednesday after Harris revealed her upcoming border visit.

“After months of ignoring the crisis at the southern border, it is great that we got Kamala Harris to finally go and see the tremendous destruction and death that they’ve created – a direct result of Biden ending my very tough but fair Border policies,” writes Trump.

“If Governor Abbott and I weren’t going there next week, she would have never gone!” Trump added.

The former president is absolutely right.

You can follow Sara A. Carter on Twitter @SaraCarterDC

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

