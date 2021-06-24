https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60d4c820bbafd42ff586c980
(DAILY WIRE) – On Wednesday night, Fox News host Tucker Carlson spoke with Jon Tigges, a parent who was arrested in Loudoun County on Tuesday night after refusing to leave a school board meeting where…
With Democrat Beto O’Rourke reportedly mulling a run for Governor of Texas in 2022, supporters of one popular conservative candidate are taking the opportunity to ruthlessly mock him. Beto22.com curre…
MSNBC host Joy Reid on Wednesday invited Manhattan Institute senior fellow Christopher Rufo on her show to debate critical race theory……
A group of bipartisan senators and President Biden said Thursday they had reached a $1.2 trillion framework infrastructure deal,…
Britney Spears testified that, as part of her conservatorship, she was being forced to continue using an IUD and take medications against her express wishes….