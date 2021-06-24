https://www.dailywire.com/news/rep-boebert-pushes-to-censure-biden-for-dereliction-of-duty-at-border

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has introduced a resolution to censure President Biden for she called a “dereliction of duty” at the U.S.-Mexico border.

More than 20 House Republicans quickly signed on as co-sponsors, ripping Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who the president put in charge of the border.

“They must be held accountable. And that’s why today I am proud to lead my colleagues in filing a bill to censure President Joe Biden for his dereliction of duty and failing to secure the southern homeland. He has refused to enforce the laws that Congress has passed to secure our border. He has refused to visit the border,” Boebert said.

“His border czar Kamala has failed to visit the border. His secretary of homeland security is lying to the American people, saying that our border is closed. Meanwhile, this administration is dumping fuel on this fire by flying illegal immigrants from Central America at taxpayer expense and allowing thousands of illegal immigrants to enter and remain in our communities,” she said.

“Girls are being assaulted, children are being abandoned at the border, families are self separating because of Joe Biden’s policies. Children six years of age and under may cross with an adult, but seven years and older are sent back. So parents are choosing to self-separate from their children, putting their children in the hands of the cartel. And then this administration reunites them in another area of the country, on the other side of the border,” Boebert said.

“Our law enforcement has been overrun and speaking with one Border Patrol agent. He said we had a plan. But, like the famous saying goes, everyone has a plan until you get punched in the face — and the Biden regime has punched our border patrol agents in the face.”

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) also blasted the Biden administration as a “complete disaster.”

“President Biden and Vice President Harris have sent an unequivocal message that they prefer illegal immigrants over Americans,” Biggs said. “Their radical agenda has erased our southern border.”

Harris, who hasn’t visited the border — even though she was appointed border czar more than 90 days ago — this week suddenly announced that she would go.

Former President Donald Trump, who plans to visit the border soon, took credit for pressuring Harris into going.

“After months of ignoring the crisis at the southern border, it is great that we got Kamala Harris to finally go and see the tremendous destruction and death that they’ve created – a direct result of Biden ending my very tough but fair Border policies,” Trump said in a statement.

Trump added that if he and Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott “weren’t going there next week, she would have never gone!”

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy pressed White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday about Harris’ trip. “Was it important for the White House to have her seen at the border before former President Trump has a trip there next week?” he asked.

“We made an assessment within our government about when it was an appropriate time for her to go to the border,” Psaki said.

