The Trump Organization may face criminal charges in New York State as early as next week related to allegedly illegal business practices, media reported on Friday.

The alleged impending charges, first revealed in an anonymously sourced report by the New York Times, would allegedly stem from “fringe benefits the company awarded a top executive,” the paper said.

Lawyers for Trump “met on Thursday with senior prosecutors in the district attorney’s office in hopes of persuading them to abandon any plan to charge the company,” unidentified sources told the Times.

It is “unclear whether the prosecutors have made a final decision on whether to charge the Trump Organization,” the paper noted.

