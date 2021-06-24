https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/24/reporter-says-kkk-fliers-are-turning-up-in-northern-virginia-again-following-loudon-county-school-board-meetings/

Drew Wilder of NBC Washington is passing along a press release from the Leesburg Police Department reporting that police are “investigating several incidents involving propaganda fliers being distributed by individuals claiming to be Loyal Knights Ku Klux Klan (KKK) members.” A preliminary investigation revealed that “the fliers appear to contain propaganda material and were distributed due to topics discussed at the Loudon County School Board meetings.” What, the meetings the sheriff declared unlawful assemblies?

KKK FLIERS are turning up in northern Virginia again. Leesburg Police say several fliers were recently distributed and “appear to contain propaganda material and were distributed due to topics discussed at the Loudoun County School Board meetings pic.twitter.com/GsbYVwplBI — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderTV) June 24, 2021

So, the Klan is getting involved in the critical race theory battle?

Hoax — Retro Wife (@retrowife63) June 24, 2021

No one actually believes this, right? — Sally Joy (@sallyJoy_isfree) June 24, 2021

Is Jussie Smollett in NoVA? — BenjiCarver (@CarverBenji) June 24, 2021

Imagine thinking this is real — Tyler (@drunknancy3) June 24, 2021

Dems are rallying all the CRT supporters in the area. — Dr. Man-Bear-Pig ⚔️ (@Man_Bear_Pig3) June 24, 2021

lame. hoaxers need to try harder. — ◽rage whisperer◽ (@NewYearsDani) June 24, 2021

Now maybe investigate who the real source might be… — gasmd (@magaFTWdaily) June 24, 2021

Lmao we all know a hoax when we see one — Buck T. Breaker (@dappergentleman) June 24, 2021

NO ONE believes this. Their obvious hoaxes to anyone with an IQ over 4 — 🇺🇸 Martin Wellbourne (@WellbourneM) June 24, 2021

Isn’t the governor needed in Richmond? — Todd (@toddmcaleer) June 24, 2021

FLASHFORWARD: The flyers were put up by liberals. https://t.co/a9T8h8vuKy — RBe (@RBPundit) June 24, 2021

Didn’t know Governor Northam was in NoVa this week. https://t.co/wWnhQPsqTr — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) June 24, 2021

The police just released initial sketches of the main suspect https://t.co/Ddf9w5wE6e pic.twitter.com/2Ah9S9u3ff — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) June 24, 2021

Guys, there’s no KKK in northern virginia. — RBe (@RBPundit) June 24, 2021

I’d say they could probably hold their meetings in a phone booth, except there’s none of those in northern Virginia, either. — Charles Hoskinson (@cehoskinson) June 24, 2021

The Karen Kompliance Klub is quite vibrant in the Fairfax suburbs, I assure you. — Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) June 24, 2021

Good one.

But there a lot of Democrat activists… — Dr. Man-Bear-Pig ⚔️ (@Man_Bear_Pig3) June 24, 2021

Put up by 2 Nigerian bodybuilders? — BenjiCarver (@CarverBenji) June 24, 2021

We’ll see if Wilder’s investigation turns up any leads. Maybe ask the Klan if the fliers are legit?

Liam Griffin reports for Patch:

In a statement at the end of Tuesday’s meeting, [School Board Chair Brenda] Sheridan claimed that several school board members had received threats. “I’m deeply concerned about the rise in hateful messages and violent threats aimed at progressive members of the school board.” she said. “We recently saw KKK flyers in Fairfax, our own school board members are receiving graphic threats via email and voice mail.” KKK propaganda flyers were recently discovered in Fairfax, promoting racism, antisemitism, and homophobia.

We’d quote from the fliers, but no one has reported on what they said.

Were they on Klan letterhead?

